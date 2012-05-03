版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 4日 星期五

SIMONPROPERTY/BRIEF (URGENT)

May 3 Simon Property Group Inc : * Moodys affirms simons a3 debt rating; stable outlook * Rpt-moodys affirms simon property groups a3 debt rating; stable outlook

