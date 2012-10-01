TEXT-S&P rates General Electric senior unsecured notes 'AA+'

Oct 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'AA+' rating to General Electric Co.'s proposed senior unsecured debt offering of upwards of $5 billion. We believe the company will use most of the proceeds to meet its $5 billion February 2013 maturity. This maturity represents about 50% of GE's industrial debt. In our view, the higher cash balance over the next four months effectively offsets the incremental leverage and interest expense. The final mixture of amounts and maturities from the proposed issue could vary depending upon market demand. The 'AA+' corporate credit rating on GE reflects the company's "excellent" business risk profile and "modest" financial risk profile. Second-quarter industrial organic revenue growth was 10%, continuing a recent return to organic revenue growth, which we assume will continue in the upper single digits. Industrial segment profit was up 7%, but margins declined slightly to 15% from 15.2%. We assume margins will improve in 2012 and 2013 because of product mix, pricing, and cost reductions. Industrial cash from operating activities (CFOA excluding dividends from GE Capital) declined sequentially to $1.7 billion from $2.1 billion because of increased working capital. We still assume industrial CFOA for all of 2012 will be at least $11 billion after pension contributions. GE ended the second quarter with industrial parent-level cash of $8.7 billion--we assume ongoing cash balances at the industrial parent will be about $8 billion or more. Because of recent changes to pension legislation, GE has reduced its expectation for required pension funding by at least $2 billion between 2012 and 2013. The company stated that its pension strategy (including plan changes) continues to focus on being fully funded in its primary plan. Our rating assumption continues to be that GE will address its large post-retirement obligation (which represents a majority of adjusted industrial debt), causing credit metrics to improve. General Electric Capital Corp.'s (GECC) improved performance continued in the second quarter. Pretax earnings were $2.2 billion, up 13% from 2011. The real estate segment profit was $221 million, compared with a loss in 2011. GECC has resumed paying dividends to parent GE. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH General Electric Co., May 31, 2012 RATINGS LIST General Electric Co. Corporate Credit Rating AA+/Stable/A-1+ New Rating General Electric Co. Senior unsecured debt AA+ Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Robert E Schulz, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7808; robert_schulz@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Peter Kelly, New York (1) 212-438-7698; peter_kelly@standardandpoors.com No content (including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, model, software, or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof (Content) may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced, or distributed in any form by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without the prior written permission of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC or its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content shall not be used for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees, or agents (collectively S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, for the results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the security or maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided on an "as is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of such damages. Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. The Content should not be relied on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the user, its management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives. To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend such acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage alleged to have been suffered on account thereof. S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain nonpublic information received in connection with each analytical process. S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and analyses are made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free of charge), and www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com (subscription), and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P publications and third-party redistributors. Additional information about our ratings fees is available at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees. Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to users are single user-dedicated and may ONLY be used by the individual to whom they have been assigned. No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous access via the same password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use the data or information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services, 55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to: research_request@standardandpoors.com. Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. All rights reserved. 