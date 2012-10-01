TEXT-S&P rates General Electric senior unsecured notes 'AA+'

Oct 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'AA+' rating to General Electric Co.'s proposed senior unsecured debt
offering of upwards of $5 billion. We believe the company will use most of the
proceeds to meet its $5 billion February 2013 maturity. This maturity represents
about 50% of GE's industrial debt. In our view, the higher cash balance over the
next four months effectively offsets the incremental leverage and interest
expense. The final mixture of amounts and maturities from the proposed issue
could vary depending upon market demand.
The 'AA+' corporate credit rating on GE reflects the company's "excellent"
business risk profile and "modest" financial risk profile. Second-quarter
industrial organic revenue growth was 10%, continuing a recent return to
organic revenue growth, which we assume will continue in the upper single
digits. Industrial segment profit was up 7%, but margins declined slightly to
15% from 15.2%. We assume margins will improve in 2012 and 2013 because of
product mix, pricing, and cost reductions. Industrial cash from operating
activities (CFOA excluding dividends from GE Capital) declined sequentially to
$1.7 billion from $2.1 billion because of increased working capital. We still
assume industrial CFOA for all of 2012 will be at least $11 billion after
pension contributions.
GE ended the second quarter with industrial parent-level cash of $8.7
billion--we assume ongoing cash balances at the industrial parent will be
about $8 billion or more. Because of recent changes to pension legislation, GE
has reduced its expectation for required pension funding by at least $2
billion between 2012 and 2013. The company stated that its pension strategy
(including plan changes) continues to focus on being fully funded in its
primary plan. Our rating assumption continues to be that GE will address its
large post-retirement obligation (which represents a majority of adjusted
industrial debt), causing credit metrics to improve.
General Electric Capital Corp.'s (GECC) improved performance continued in the
second quarter. Pretax earnings were $2.2 billion, up 13% from 2011. The real
estate segment profit was $221 million, compared with a loss in 2011. GECC has
resumed paying dividends to parent GE.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
General Electric Co., May 31, 2012
RATINGS LIST
General Electric Co.
Corporate Credit Rating AA+/Stable/A-1+
New Rating
General Electric Co.
Senior unsecured debt AA+
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: Robert E Schulz, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7808;
robert_schulz@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Peter Kelly, New York (1) 212-438-7698;
peter_kelly@standardandpoors.com
No content (including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, model,
software, or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof
(Content) may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced, or distributed in
any form by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without
the prior written permission of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC or
its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content shall not be used for any
unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any third-party providers, as well
as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees, or agents (collectively
S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or
availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not responsible for any errors
or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, for the
results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the security or
maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided on an "as
is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES,
INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS
FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR
DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, OR THAT THE
CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event
shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental,
exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs,
expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or
lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in
connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of
such damages.
Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the
Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not
statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment
decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell
any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the
suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content
following publication in any form or format. The Content should not be relied
on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the
user, its management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making
investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or
an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained
information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an
audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of
any information it receives.
To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge
in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain
regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend
such acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties
disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or
suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage
alleged to have been suffered on account thereof.
S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in
order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective
activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information
that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established
policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain nonpublic
information received in connection with each analytical process.
S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally
from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the
right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and
analyses are made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free
of charge), and www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com
(subscription), and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P
publications and third-party redistributors. Additional information about our
ratings fees is available at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees.
Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to users are single user-dedicated and
may ONLY be used by the individual to whom they have been assigned.
No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous access via the same
password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use the data or
information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services,
55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to:
research_request@standardandpoors.com.
Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC.
All rights reserved.
In addition to CreditWire, Standard & Poor's also offers RatingsDirect,
the online source for real-time, objective credit ratings and research; and
RatingsXpress, a real-time, customizable digital feed of credit information.
If you are interested in becoming a subscriber and would like more
information on Standard & Poor's real-time information products and services,
please call: HONG KONG (852) 2533-3500; LONDON (44) 20-7176-7176;
MELBOURNE (61) 3-9631-2000; NEW YORK (1) 212-438-7280;
PARIS (33) 1-4420-6758
