2012年 5月 4日

TEXT-S&P puts Charming Shoppes 'B-' rating on watch positive

Overview	
     -- Ascena Retail Group Inc. (unrated) is acquiring U.S. specialty apparel 	
retailer Charming Shoppes for about $890 million.	
     -- We are placing our ratings on Charming, including our 'B-' corporate 	
credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications. 	
     -- The CreditWatch placement reflects our expectation that Charming's 	
financial risk profile may benefit from the transaction since Ascena appears 	
to have a stronger financial risk profile. 	
	
Rating Action	
On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on 	
Bensalem, Pa.-based Charming Shoppes Inc., including its 'B-' corporate
credit rating and its 'B-' issue-level rating on the company's convertible
notes, on CreditWatch with positive implications. 	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch placement follows the announcement that Ascena Retail Group 	
Inc. (unrated) intends to acquire Charming Shoppes in a cash
transaction valued at $890 million. 	
	
In our view, the transaction could strengthen Charming's financial risk 	
profile. We expect the company's estimated $140 million in convertible notes 	
will be repaid at par by the transaction's close, which is likely to be in the 	
second calendar quarter of 2012. Ascena had no long-term balance-sheet debt as 	
of Jan. 28, 2012, and the consummation of the deal is not subject to 	
financing. As such, Ascena appears to have a stronger financial risk profile. 	
Ascena has obtained commitments that, together with cash on hand, will be 	
sufficient to fund the transaction. 	
	
As of Jan. 28, 2012, we calculated Charming's operating lease-adjusted debt to 	
EBITDA at 4.8x. Ascena is a growing retailer of women's and teenage apparel 	
and we anticipate potential to improve Charming's Fashion Bug and Lane Bryant 	
stores. Currently, we view Charming's business risk profile as "vulnerable" 	
and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged."	
	
CreditWatch	
The CreditWatch placement reflects our expectation that we could raise our 	
corporate credit rating on Charming as a result of the announced transaction. 	
Subsequently, we would expect to withdraw those ratings. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Restaurant 	
Industry, Dec. 4, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
Charming Shoppes Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Watch Pos/--    B-/Stable/--	
 Senior Unsecured	
  Local Currency                        B- /Watch Pos      B- 	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  4	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

