中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 4日 星期五

RGISHOLDINGSLLC/BRIEF (URGENT)

May 3 RGIS Holdings LLC: * Moodys assigns b2 to rgiss new credit facility; affirms b2 cfr

