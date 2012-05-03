版本:
TEXT-S&P puts Collective Brands 'B' rating on watch negative

May 3 - Overview	
     -- Wolverine Worldwide, Blum Capital Partners, and Golden Gate Capital 	
announced that they intend to acquire U.S. specialty footwear retailer and 	
wholesaler Collective Brands for about $2 billion, including the assumption of 	
debt. 	
     -- We believe Collective's credit profile will weaken because the 	
transaction adds a meaningful amount of debt as it splits the company between 	
two sets of buyers.	
     -- We are placing our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company on 	
CreditWatch with negative implications. 	
	
Rating Action	
On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on 	
Topeka, Kan.-based Collective Brands Inc., including its 'B' corporate
credit rating, 'B+' senior secured term loan rating, and 'CCC+' subordinated
debt rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch placement follows the announcement that unrated Wolverine 	
Worldwide, Blum Capital Partners, and Golden Gate Capital intend to acquire 	
Collective for about $2 billion, including the assumption of debt. The three 	
buyers have formed an acquisition company to purchase the footwear retailer 	
and wholesaler. Ultimately, Wolverine will acquire Collective's Performance 	
and Lifestyle Group, which includes the wholesale and retail operations of the 	
Sperry Top-Sider, Keds, Stride Rite, and Saucony brands. Blum and Golden Gate 	
will jointly acquire the Payless ShoeSource and Collective Licensing 	
International units, which together will operate as a stand-alone entity. 	
	
In our view, the transaction will potentially weaken Collective's financial 	
risk profile through the addition of a meaningful amount of debt with one or 	
more of the buyers. As of Jan. 28, 2012, we calculated operating 	
lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA at 5x. Collective's existing debt includes 	
change of control provisions that will likely result in repayment of the term 	
loan and notes by the transaction's close, likely in the third or fourth 	
quarter of this calendar year. 	
	
However, as part of the transaction, Wolverine plans to finance the deal with 	
a $900 million term loan, a $375 million bridge loan, and a $200 million 	
revolver that will be undrawn at close. The financing for Blum and Golden Gate 	
has not been disclosed. Currently, we view Collective's business risk profile 	
as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive."	
	
CreditWatch	
We expect that any change in the rating would be limited to one notch from the 	
current 'B' corporate credit rating. Upon repayment of the existing debt, we 	
would expect to withdraw our ratings on Collective.  	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
Collective Brands Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Watch Neg/--     B/Stable/--	
 Senior Secured                         B+ /Watch Neg      B+ 	
  Recovery Rating                       2                  2	
 Subordinated                           CCC+ /Watch Neg    CCC+ 	
  Recovery Rating                       6                  6	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

