TEXT-Fitch revises JPMorgan 2006-FL2 outlooks to stable

May 3 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all classes of J.P. Morgan Chase
Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp., Series 2006-FL2 and revised the Rating
Outlook to Stable from Positive. The affirmations reflect Fitch's base case loss
expectation of 12.5% for the pooled classes. 	
	
Fitch's performance expectation incorporates prospective views regarding 	
commercial real estate market value and cash flow declines. The revised Rating 	
Outlooks reflect the increase in credit enhancement due to payoff/disposition of	
four loans since Fitch's last review offset by increasing loan concentration and	
refinance risk. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this 	
release. 	
	
Under Fitch's methodology, 100% of the pool is expected to default in the base 	
case stress scenario, defined as the 'B' stress. In this scenario, the average 	
cash flow decline is 9.1% from generally year-end 2011 or 2011 annualized cash 	
flows. In its review, Fitch analyzed servicer reported operating statements and 	
rent rolls, updated property valuations, and recent lease and sales comparisons.	
Given that the loan positions within the pooled portion of the commercial 	
mortgage backed securities (CMBS) are the lower leveraged A-notes, Fitch 	
estimates the average recoveries on the pooled loans will be approximately 87.5%	
in the base case. 	
	
The transaction is collateralized by four loans, three of which are secured by 	
office properties (87.7%) and one by a hotel (12.3%). The transaction faces 	
near-term maturity risk: two loans (62.4%) have been modified and the final 	
maturity dates have been extended to 2013; the other two loans (37.5%) had 	
passed their final maturity dates and are now in forbearance that terminates in 	
2013. All three office loans were modeled to incur a loss in the base case. 	
Currently there are no specially serviced loans.	
	
The largest loss contributor, Marina Village (32.6%), is collateralized by 31 	
office buildings totaling 1.1 million square feet (sf) on 73 acres, and located 	
in a 205-acre master-planned development located in Alameda, CA, within the San 	
Francisco Bay Area. The property consists of low-rise and mid-rise office 	
buildings (collateral), a shopping center, a hotel, 178-unit residential 	
town-home community, and open space along the waterfront (with a 990-berth 	
marina). The loan was modified in June 2011 to include new final maturities in 	
2013 and new terms which generally include a minor principal curtailment, cash 	
flow sweep, and establishment of reserves. As of December 2011, the occupancy at	
the property was 62.3%, compared to 68.1% at year-end 2010 and 79.6% at 	
issuance. Average rental rate at the property was approximately $16.54 per 	
square foot (psf), compared to $24.22 psf at issuance. Fitch modeled significant	
losses in the base case reflecting a decline in value since issuance and 	
continued rollover risk over the next several years.	
	
The second largest loss contributor, 111 Marcus Avenue (25.3%), is secured by a 	
condominium interest in an office complex consisting of five office buildings in	
New Hyde Park, NY. The collateral includes 920,059 sf (Condo Unit 1). The loan 	
transferred to the servicer in Sep. 2011 after it had passed the final maturity 	
date. A Forbearance Agreement was entered in Nov. 2011 which requires the 	
borrower to fund various reserve accounts. The loan was returned to the master 	
servicer in February 2012. As of the August 2011 rent roll, the property was 82%	
occupied. 	
	
The third largest loss contributor, The RREEF Silicon Valley Office Portfolio 	
(29.8%), is currently collateralized by 16 office properties, totaling 3.8 	
million sf, located in Silicon Valley in Northern California. The collateral 	
pool has reduced significantly from 5.1 million SF since issuance due to 	
property releases. The proceeds from the property release were applied to pay 	
down the principal balance. The loan was modified in June 2011 to include new 	
final maturity in 2013. Currently, approximately 39% of the square footage is 	
located in San Jose/Milpitas; 29% in Santa Clara; 21% in Sunnyvale; and 13% in 	
Mountain View. Fitch modeled minimal losses for this loan in the base case.	
	
The transaction follows a pro rata pay structure which may revert to sequential 	
pay under two conditions: a) specially serviced assets in the deal account for 	
more than 20% of the outstanding deal balance, or b) 80% of the original pool 	
balance has been paid down. In addition, any principal distribution received 	
from a loan in special servicing will be applied sequentially. Also, the 	
transaction is structured so principal disbursements and interest from the 	
underlying mortgages are combined into one account which then is used for 	
principal and interest distributions to the bonds. The pro rata nature of the 	
transaction combined with the commingling of principal and interest remittances 	
have resulted in interest shortfalls, stemming from servicing fees, to result in	
a principal loss to the junior-most class L. The principal loss may be 	
recoverable in future periods, similarly to an interest shortfall, if excess 	
interest becomes available. 	
	
This transaction was analyzed according to the 'Surveillance Criteria for U.S. 	
CREL CDOs and CMBS Large Loan Floating-Rate Transactions' (Dec. 1, 2011). It 	
applies stresses to property cash flows and uses debt service coverage ratio 	
(DSCR) tests to project future default levels for the underlying portfolio. 	
Recoveries are based on stressed cash flows and Fitch's long-term capitalization	
rates.	
	
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and revised the Rating Outlooks and 	
Recovery Estimates as indicated:	
	
--$170.9 million class A-2 at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable;	
	
--$19.6 million class B at 'AA+'; Outlook to Stable from Positive;	
	
--$167 million class C at 'AA'; Outlook to Stable from Positive;	
	
--$11.6 million class D at 'AA-'; Outlook to Stable from Positive;	
	
--$13.1 million class E at 'A'; Outlook to Stable from Positive;	
	
--$13.1 million class F at 'BBB'; Outlook to Stable from Positive;	
	
--$11.6 million class G at BBB-; Outlook to Stable from Positive;	
	
--$14.5 million class H at 'B; Outlook to Stable from Positive;	
	
--$14.6 million class J at 'CCC', RE to 35% from 100%; 	
	
--$13.1 million class K at 'CCC', RE to 0% from 95%'.	
	
--$17.3 million class L at 'D/RE0%'.	
	
Classes A-1, LV-1, LV-2, and X-1 have paid in full. Class X-2 was previously 	
withdrawn.'	
    	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.   The ratings 	
above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has 	
been compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
