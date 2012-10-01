TEXT-S&P rates TRW Automotive credit facility 'BBB'

Oct 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services is assigning its 'BBB' issue
rating (two notches above the corporate credit rating) and '1' recovery rating
to TRW Automotive Inc.'s new $1.4 billion senior secured revolving credit
facility maturing Sept. 28, 2017. This facility replaces the company's existing
$1 billion revolver due 2014. At the same time, Standard & Poor's said it
lowered its rating on TRW's unsecured debt to 'BB' from 'BB+' because of the
increased level of secured debt we assume would be outstanding under the new
revolver in our simulated default scenario. We revised the recovery rating on
the unsecured debt to '5', indicating that we believe lenders would receive
modest (10% to 30%) recovery of principal in the event of a default, from '4'.
The 'BB+' corporate credit rating on TRW remains unchanged. The outlook remains
positive.
TRW's announcement of a $1 billion share repurchase authorization that extends
through Dec. 31, 2014, has no immediate effect on the corporate credit rating
because we expect the company to take a measured approach to repurchases, to
generate about $500 million of free cash flow in the next two years, and for
the company's leverage to remain in line with the rating.
The 'BBB' rating on TRW's senior secured credit facility has a recovery rating
of '1', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive very high (90%
to 100%) recovery in the event of default. The 'BB-' rating on TRW's unsecured
convertible notes remains unchanged with a recovery rating of '6', indicating
our expectation that lenders would receive negligible (0 to 10%) recovery in
the event of a default.
Our rating on TRW reflects our assessment of its financial risk as
"intermediate" and its business risk profile as "fair," which incorporate
substantial exposure to the highly cyclical, global light-vehicle market. The
intermediate financial risk profile reflects the company's moderate financial
policy, which has led to permanent debt reduction using discretionary cash
flow. The rating also reflects TRW's intentional reduction in financial risk,
including debt and pension reduction in 2011, which we believe will better
position it to mitigate future volatility in the highly cyclical and
competitive auto industry.
For further details, please see the recovery report on TRW to be published
following this release on RatingsDirect.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- The Global Auto Industry Holds Steady Amid Economic Turbulence, Sept.
19, 2012
-- How S&P Values The U.S. Auto Sector To Arrive At Its Post-Default
Recovery Ratings, Sept. 18, 2012
-- Summary: TRW Automotive Inc., May 4, 2012
RATINGS LIST
TRW Automotive Inc.
Corporate credit rating BB+/Positive/--
New Rating
TRW Automotive Inc.
$1.4 bil. sr secd revolving credit fac due 2017 BBB
Recovery Rating 1
Rating Lowered; Recovery Rating Revised
To From
TRW Automotive Inc.
Unsecured debt BB BB+
Recovery Rating 5 4
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.