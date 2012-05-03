版本:
TEXT-Fitch revises Rite Aid outlook

May 3 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'CCC/RR5' to Rite Aid
Corporation's (Rite Aid) $421 million of 9.25% guaranteed senior unsecured notes
due March 15, 2020. The notes are being offered as additional notes under an
existing indenture pursuant to which Rite Aid previously issued $481 million
9.25% senior notes in February 2012.  Between the two bond issues, Rite Aid has
addressed its 2015 debt maturities of $459 million 8.625% and $405 million
9.375% guaranteed senior unsecured notes due 2015. 	
	
Rite Aid still has $1,044 million of first lien secured term loans due June 2014	
and a combination of $880 million of first and second lien secured notes due 	
mid-2016. Given the quality of its collateral, Fitch expects Rite Aid to be able	
to address these maturities in a timely fashion (Fitch expects the 2014 	
maturities will be addressed in early 2013), barring any significant 	
deterioration in its business trends or disruption in the credit markets. 	
	
RATINGS AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK TO STABLE:  As a result of its recent debt refinancing	
activity as well as the stabilization in its operating trends, Fitch has 	
affirmed its ratings on Rite Aid and revised the Rating Outlook to Stable from 	
Negative. A full rating list is shown at the end of the press release. 	
	
The ratings continue to reflect the following:	
	
--Rite Aid's high leverage, limited capital for investment and operating 	
statistics that significantly trail its two major competitors;	
	
--Strong market share position as the third largest U.S. drug retailer;	
	
--Management's concerted efforts to improve the productivity of its store base 	
and manage liquidity through refinancing activity over the last two years, 	
working capital reductions and other cost cutting initiatives. 	
	
Fitch expects that credit metrics (with adjusted debt/EBITDAR at 7.4x and 	
EBITDAR/interest + rents at 1.3x as of March 3, 2012) will remain stable over 	
the next three years. There has been some recent improvement in EBITDA with same	
store sales turning modestly positive since the fourth quarter of fiscal 2011. 	
The current impasse between Walgreen and Express Scripts since January 2012 	
(where Walgreen is no longer part of the Express Scripts pharmacy network) is 	
also providing a boost to prescription volume and therefore to EBITDA.	
	
Over the next 12-24 months, the generic wave could provide a nice windfall to 	
the company's profitability. Whether this pushes EBITDA into the $1 billion-plus	
range remains to be determined given offsetting factors such as (1) ongoing 	
pressure on pharmacy reimbursement rates from both the pharmacy benefit 	
management companies, which could intensify given the recent merger between 	
Medco and Express Scripts, and the state and federal governments and (2) 	
potential share losses to larger and more capitalized competitors. 	
	
For the fiscal year ended Jan. 3, 2012, total same store sales was positive at 	
2% with a front-end same store sales increase of 1.1% and a pharmacy same store 	
sales increase of 2.4%. Adjusted EBITDA (adjusted for non-cash and one-time 	
items) increased to $943 million from $859 million, the first increase in four 	
years. This partly reflects the benefit from prescription transfers from 	
Walgreens and a 53rd week in the year. Excluding the benefit from Walgreens, 	
Fitch expects pharmacy prescription volume and front-end sales to grow in the 1%	
range and EBITDA to benefit modestly in 2012 and 2013 from the introduction of 	
higher margined generics, somewhat offset by continued pharmacy reimbursement 	
pressures. 	
	
Risks to estimates are a decline in same store sales trends due to macro 	
weakness or share losses to its larger peers, and higher than expected decline 	
in reimbursement rates. Rite Aid's operating metrics significantly lag those of 	
its largest and well-capitalized competitors, CVS Caremark and Walgreen. Rite 	
Aid has been unable to participate in the strong industry growth largely due to 	
capital constraints, and the company's inability to appropriately invest in its 	
stores remains an ongoing concern. Beyond the benefit from the generic wave in 	
2012-14, Fitch does not expect meaningful top-line and EBITDA expansion over the	
next few years given the lack of capital to execute successfully on its plans to	
address underperforming stores. As a result, EBITDA margins are likely to remain	
depressed, which at 3.6% (excluding non-cash and one-time items) is 	
significantly below its two leading competitors' margins (with Walgreen's EBITDA	
margin at 7% excluding the loss of Express Scripts business and CVS' retail 	
EBITDA margin at 9.9%). 	
	
LIQUIDITY AND DETAILS OF UPCOMING DEBT MATURITIES	
	
At March 3, 2012, Rite Aid had cash of $162 million and excess borrowing 	
capacity of $911 million under its credit facility. The company has maintained 	
liquidity in the $850 million to $1.2 billion range for the past eight quarters.	
	
	
Fitch expects that Rite Aid could refinance $180 million of unsecured 	
unguaranteed bonds due August 2013 through credit facility borrowings and modest	
free cash flow (FCF). Rite Aid is required to buy back $64 million of 8.5% 	
convertible notes due May 2015 should its shares become delisted. 	
	
Given the quality of its collateral, Rite Aid should be able to refinance the $1	
billion secured term loan due June 2014 on its own. The collateral consists of 	
(1) marketable prescription files with a total of approximately 295 million 	
prescriptions filled annually that could be valued at $10 to $20 per script; and	
(2) pharmacy as well as nonprescription inventories. 	
	
RECOVERY CONSIDERATIONS	
	
The issue ratings shown above are derived from the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 	
and the relevant Recovery Rating. Fitch's recovery analysis assumes a 	
liquidation value under a distressed scenario of approximately $6 billion on 	
inventory, receivables, owned real estate and prescription files. The $1.175 	
billion revolving credit facility, term loans, $410 million senior secured notes	
due June 2016 and the $650 million senior secured notes due August 2020 have a 	
first lien on the company's cash, accounts receivable, investment property, 	
inventory and prescription lists, and are guaranteed by Rite Aid's subsidiaries 	
giving them an outstanding recovery (91%-100%). 	
	
The $1.175 billion revolving credit facility is due to mature on Aug. 19, 2015. 	
However, the maturity would be April 18, 2014 in the event that Rite Aid does 	
not repay, refinance or otherwise extend the remaining term loans ($1,079 	
million Tranche 2 Term Loan and $343 million Tranche 3 Term Loan due June 1, 	
2014) prior to that time and meet certain other conditions. The senior secured 	
credit facility requires the company to maintain a minimum fixed charge coverage	
ratio (of 1.0x through Nov. 26, 2011 and 1.05x thereafter) only if availability 	
on the revolving credit facility is less than $150 million. Rite Aid's fixed 	
charge coverage ratio was above the minimum required amount at the end of the 	
last quarter. 	
	
Rite Aid's senior secured notes have a second lien on the same collateral as the	
revolver and term loans and are guaranteed by Rite Aid's subsidiaries. These are	
also expected to have outstanding recovery prospects. Given the amount of 	
secured debt in the company's capital structure, the unsecured guaranteed notes 	
are assumed to have below-average recovery prospects (11%-30%) and unsecured 	
notes and convertible bonds are assumed to have poor recovery prospects (0%-10%)	
in a distressed scenario. 	
	
Fitch has affirmed Rite Aid Corporation's ratings as follows: 	
	
--IIDR at 'B-';	
--Secured revolving credit facility and term loans at 'BB-/RR1';	
--First and second lien senior secured notes at 'BB-/RR1';	
--Guaranteed senior unsecured notes at 'CCC/RR5';	
--Non-guaranteed senior unsecured notes at 'CC/RR6'. 	
	
The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative.

