TEXT-S&P rates Delta Air Lines Pacific Route bank facilities 'B+'

Overview
-- Delta Air Lines Inc. is issuing $1.7 billion of debt, consisting of a
$1 billion B-1 term loan, $250 million B-2 term loan, and $450 million bank
revolving credit.
-- We are assigning a 'B+' issue rating and a '2' recovery rating to each
of the debt issues.
-- We are also raising our ratings on Clayton County 2009 airport revenue
bonds that we view as substantially similar to senior unsecured debt to 'B-'
from 'CCC+'.
-- The outlook on our 'B' corporate credit rating on Delta is positive.
Rating Action
On Oct. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' issue
rating and '2' recovery rating to Delta Air Lines Inc.'s $1 billion
six-year B-1 term loan, a $250 million 3.5-year B-2 term loan, and a $450
million
five-year revolver. The '2' recovery rating indicates our expectation of
substantial (70%-90%) recovery in a payment default scenario. We also raised
our issue rating on the $64.985 million Series 2009A and $60.015 million
Series B Development Authority of Clayton County (Georgia) Special Facilities
Revenue Bonds (Delta Air Lines Inc. Project) to 'B-' from 'CCC+'. The 'B'
corporate credit rating and positive outlook remain unchanged.
Rationale
Our 'B+' issue rating and '2' recovery rating are each one notch lower than
the 'BB-' issue rating and '1' recovery rating on debt that Delta's Pacific
routes currently collateralize. This is mostly because the total amount of
debt (which includes, in addition to the newly issued debt, $250 million of
new other financing, not yet described further, and an assumed $125 million of
hedging-related liabilities) is more than the obligations that the routes
currently secure. The total obligations, pro forma for the new financings are
$2.1 billion, compared with $1.75 billion currently. Furthermore, the existing
debt consists of about $1.45 billion of senior debt and hedging obligations,
and $306 million of second-lien debt. The collateral consists of Delta's
Pacific international route authorities from the U.S. to Japan, China, Hong
Kong, Korea, Australia, and other countries in or bordering the Pacific Ocean.
Also included are related take-off and landing slots (except at John F.
Kennedy Airport in New York) and gate leasehold interests at U.S. and overseas
airports needed to operate the Pacific network.
Security interest in collateral
Delta indicates in its offering materials that it does not plan to seek to
perfect security interests in non-U.S. collateral, principally airport takeoff
and landing slots. This is consistent with what other U.S. airlines have said
in connection with other routes financings. The potential implications of this
have been the subject of considerable debate recently, in connection with AMR
Corp.'s bankruptcy--subsidiary American Airlines Inc.'s 7.5% notes are secured
by trans-Atlantic routes and, in particular, the airline's valuable takeoff
and landing slots at London's Heathrow International Airport.
International routes and related slots and gates have been used as collateral
in various bank credit facilities and secured notes, including those of
airlines that reorganized in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. We are not
aware of successful legal challenges to the security for these facilities and
notes. What has changed in recent years, however, is the source of collateral
value for lenders against airlines' international operations. Appraisers value
such collateral as a business operated by the airline currently using them,
estimating future earnings or cash flows, and discounting them to arrive at a
value. The appraisers do not separately identify value attributable to routes,
slots or gates, which would be difficult given the appraisal approach they
use.
Historically, international routes were a scarce right, granted by governments
under bilateral aviation treaties, and the barriers to entry they created were
a source of value. Slots and gates had value, but they were useless without
the routes. Since new, more liberal aviation treaties signed between the U.S.
and European Union in 2007 (which took effect in 2008) and U.S. and Japan in
2009 (which took effect in 2010), routes are much more freely available.
Following those changes, the principal barriers to entry remaining in U.S.-EU
markets are the slots and gates at Heathrow Airport (which is slot
constrained), and in the U.S.-Japan market similarly the slots and gates at
Tokyo's Narita International Airport (there are still route limits at Tokyo's
Haneda Airport). The U.S.-China bilateral treaty still limits the availability
of flights, so the principal barrier to entry (and source of scarcity value)
remains the routes. Other major Asian markets that Delta serves, including
Australia, Korea, and Hong Kong, have liberal aviation treaties that do not
constrain route rights. With the aviation treaty changes of the past few
years, more of the scarcity value of rights used in international service has
shifted somewhat to these non-U.S. jurisdiction rights.
AMR has not indicated whether it will ask the bankruptcy court judge to rule
that the American's 7.5% noteholders are undersecured because the security
interest in the Heathrow slots is not perfected. If AMR did so, it could
potentially decrease the compensation that it has to pay to the noteholders,
but it would also likely make the international routes useless as collateral
for future borrowings. There could also be practical difficulties in quickly
securing new route rights to EU countries (even given the "open skies" treaty
with the U.S.) if noteholders were able to enforce a security interest on the
current routes and at some point prevent American from operating them. Any
interruption in trans-Atlantic service would be very costly to AMR. In our
analysis of Delta's secured bank facilities, we applied greater stresses to
the value of international routes and related assets to countries with whom
the U.S. has liberal aviation treaties because of the lower barriers to entry
and greater competition in those markets. We did not explicitly model a legal
outcome that reduces the value of collateral because of the lack of perfection
in non-U.S. takeoff and landing slots, but we could change our analysis if
developments in the AMR bankruptcy cause us to reconsider.
Valuation of international routes collateral
The international route rights are U.S. assets and their legal status is
clearer. Transfer is subject only to approval by the U.S. Department of
Transportation (DOT), not foreign governments, and the DOT would have a public
policy interest in transferring them to a new user to maintain air service.
The U.S. government has not blocked the transfer of routes, either inside or
outside an airline's bankruptcy in the past. Under bilateral aviation
treaties, airlines can use such route rights (with permission from the DOT) to
fly from any city in the U.S., meaning that these routes would potentially be
of interest to other airlines that do not intend to fly from the airports
Delta uses. Because United Continental already has similar Pacific routes, it
would not have an interest in (nor would regulators likely allow it to) buy
Delta's routes in a liquidation. AMR and US Airways Group Inc. would be
logical potential buyers. However, our recovery analysis of Delta assumes
reorganization as the most likely outcome in bankruptcy, and it is the value
to a reorganizing Delta that is the focus of our recovery analysis.
An independent appraiser (Morten Beyer & Agnew; mba) valued the international
route rights at $3.28 billion to $3.95 billion, depending on what discount
rate is applied to projected future free cash flows. The appraisal derived a
"current market value" defined as "the expected price at which a transaction
would occur between a willing buyer and seller, neither being forced to buy or
sell" (which would not apply in a bankruptcy scenario). The valuation uses a
discounted free cash flow approach, based on Delta's revenues and operating
costs on these routes and on the appraiser's projections.
Standard & Poor's focuses on the highest discount rate in the range that the
appraiser uses because of the risks relating to the airline industry. These
risks, which apply even to relatively attractive, high-growth markets such as
trans-Pacific routes, include high fuel prices and gradually increasing
competition (made possible by liberalization of aviation treaties and the
emergence of larger and more aggressive Asian airlines). In addition, after
comparing the appraised values to those of United Continental for similar
routes, we used $3 billion, somewhat lower than the low-end appraised value
(and consistent with our assumption when we last undertook a recovery analysis
of Delta, in May 2012), as our starting point value.
Stress scenario recovery results
We then applied a reduction to the appraised values of these routes in the
simulated default scenario. The appraisal does not break out value for
separate major markets, such as Japan and China, but we estimated 25% for
China and Hong Kong routes and 75% for Japan and other Pacific markets. We
applied a 35% discount to the China and Hong Kong routes and a 45% discount to
the other routes, for a weighted average 42% discount. Northwest Airlines
Inc., which Delta acquired after the two airlines emerged from bankruptcy,
historically was stronger in Japan than United Air Lines, though United had
more service to most other Asian destinations. This continues to be the case,
but Delta's Japan operations face more difficult competition now that United
Continental and American Airlines each have antitrust-immune alliances with
the two leading Japanese airlines, All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines,
respectively.
The discrete asset valuation assumptions yield a stressed collateral value of
about $1.73 billion. We estimate about $2.1 billion in first-lien,
Pacific-route-secured claims outstanding (revolver, term loans, other debt
outstanding, and hedging obligations plus six months of accrued interest on
debt). In addition to $1.92 billion of secured debt ($2 billion less two
years' scheduled amortization), we assume the collateral covers $125 million
of pari passu cash management and hedging obligations to the bank lenders (per
the credit agreement, the basket is $250 million for hedging obligations, but
we assume half of that amount). Our analysis also assumes a claim for six
months of interest (estimated $61 million). Therefore, under the simulated
default scenario, collateral coverage is 81%, indicating a '2' recovery
rating. Under our criteria, this results in a 'B+' issue rating, one notch
higher than our 'B' corporate credit rating on Delta.
We do not rate any of Delta's senior unsecured debt. However, we do rate
certain airport revenue bonds that are secured only by payments from Delta
(and not by any collateral or leasehold interest in the related airport
facility), and which we treat as equivalent to senior unsecured debt. Our
modeling of a Delta default scenario resulted in an estimated recovery to
senior unsecured claims in the 10%-30% range, consistent with a '5' recovery
rating. The change is due mainly to Delta's debt paydown. Although we do not
assign recovery ratings to airport revenue bonds of the type described above,
we rate them at a level consistent with where we would rate senior unsecured
debt. Accordingly, we are raising our issue rating on the $64.985 million
Series 2009A and $60.015 million Series B Development Authority of Clayton
County (Georgia) Special Facilities Revenue Bonds (Delta Air Lines Inc.
Project) to 'B-' from 'CCC+'.
For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report on Delta to
be published on RatingsDirect following this report.
Ratings List
Delta Air Lines Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Positive/--
New Ratings
Delta Air Lines Inc.
Senior Secured
$450 mil revolver due 2017 B+
Recovery Rating 2
$1 bil B-1 term ln due 2018 B+
Recovery Rating 2
$250 mil B-2 term ln due 2016 B+
Recovery Rating 2
Upgraded
To From
Delta Air Lines Inc.
Special Facility Revenue Bonds Series 2009A B- CCC+
Special Facility Revenue Bonds Series 2009B B- CCC+
column.