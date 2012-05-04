版本:
TEXT-S&P revises Consol Energy to stable from positive

Overview	
     -- We expect operating results and credit metrics at U.S.-based Consol 	
Energy Inc. to weaken in 2012 as result of low prices caused by the 	
combination of weather-induced weak utility demand and switching to natural 	
gas from coal, lower met coal prices, and low natural gas prices.	
     -- We expect this weaker financial performance to continue into 2013.	
     -- We are revising the outlook on Consol to stable from positive and 	
affirming our ratings, including the 'BB' corporate credit rating.  	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that, despite industry 	
headwinds, the firm's low-cost coal operations should remain strong enough to 	
fund its capital expenditure programs while enabling credit metrics to be 	
maintained at levels consistent with the 'BB' rating.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, 	
including the 'BB' corporate credit rating, on Canonsburg, Pa.-based Consol 	
Energy Inc. (Consol). At the same time, we revised the rating to stable
from 	
positive.	
	
Rationale	
The rating affirmation and stable rating outlook reflect our view that the 	
company's performance and cash generation should be strong enough to maintain 	
credit metrics within our expectations for the 'BB' rating and fund its 	
reduced, but still substantial, capital programs. Our rating incorporates our 	
expectation that debt to EBITDA will remain below 5x and funds from operations 	
(FFO) to total debt between 15% and 20% during the next year or so. It also 	
reflects our view that along with the rest of the coal industry, Consol is 	
facing a number of challenges that will cause performance to fall short of its 	
2011 results. These include lower metallurgical (met) coal prices from lower 	
global demand and fewer weather-related supply disruptions in Australia, 	
higher costs for safety and environmental compliance, rising labor costs, and 	
low natural gas prices that affect the demand for coal and decrease earnings 	
in its natural gas business. Moreover, over the next several years, 	
more-stringent environmental regulations for power plants make it less likely 	
that new coal-fired generation plants will be built in the U.S. and could 	
reduce the demand for coal and pressure prices. 	
	
The 'BB' corporate credit rating reflects the combination of what we consider 	
to be Consol's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "significant" 	
financial risk profile. The company is an efficient producer of underground 	
coal, has a significant reserve base, and, over time, we expect it to benefit 	
from its energy-diversification strategy. The ratings also reflect its high 	
degree of operating leverage, the challenges inherent in coal mining 	
(including increasing regulatory scrutiny), and lower-than-anticipated natural 	
gas prices. Consol's significant financial risk profile reflects high 	
financial leverage, large ongoing capital expenditures, and high adjusted debt 	
levels. As of March 31, 2012, total debt was about $6.5 billion (adjusted for 	
$345 million of capitalized operating leases, $422 million of tax-effected 	
asset-retirement obligations, $2.3 billion of tax-effected postretirement 	
benefit obligations, and $230 million of other adjustments).	
	
We expect EBITDA for 2012 to be $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion, compared with 	
$2.1 billion in 2011, and do not expect meaningful improvements in 2013. These 	
expectations assume steam coal prices of about $62 per ton, reflecting current 	
firm tonnage pricing; met coal of about $150 per ton at the mine, reflecting 	
weaker global prices; unhedged natural gas prices of about $2.00; and roughly 	
a 10%-15% increase in costs, reflecting a potential 2 million to 3 million 	
tons reduction in volumes. We estimate that debt to EBITDA will be below 5x 	
and FFO to total debt will be between 15% and 20%, consistent with the 'BB' 	
rating at this point in the cycle. As of March 31, 2012, debt to EBITDA was 	
3.3x and FFO to total debt about 18%.	
	
In the longer term, we expect that demand for Northern Appalachian coal will 	
improve as it replaces some higher-cost Central Appalachian coal and that met 	
coal prices will improve as global economic activity improves, benefitting 	
from strong global demand and limited supply. Natural gas, despite our 	
expectations for continued relatively low prices, should remain a significant 	
and growing contributor to Consol's performance as volumes increase. To the 	
extent markets are weak and Consol generates less cash flow than we currently 	
anticipate, we would expect the company to pare back capital spending and take 	
other steps to improve its financial profile, including potential further 	
asset sales.	
	
Consol has significant coal and gas reserves--4.5 billion tons of coal 	
reserves and 3.5 Tcfe (trillion cubic feet) of proved gas reserves--ensuring 	
long-term production. Its coal reserves are conducive to long-wall mining, a 	
very efficient underground mining method that accounts for the vast majority 	
of its coal production. However, long-wall mining is also capital intensive, 	
resulting in relatively high fixed costs.	
	
The company has benefitted over the past couple of years from exporting a 	
portion of its Northern Appalachian steam coal into the seaborne met coal 	
market, which has higher prices than realized domestically, somewhat 	
offsetting higher costs and natural gas price weakness. As of March 31, 2012, 	
the company had most of its planned 2012 steam coal volumes committed and 	
priced, at about $62 per ton, but most of its high quality met coal remains 	
uncommitted. About 48% of planned 2012 natural gas production is hedged at 	
$5.25 per Mcf (thousands of cubic feet), but the company is still 	
significantly exposed to currently low (under $3.00 per Mcf) gas prices.	
	
Liquidity	
Consol's liquidity is "strong" according to our criteria. Relevant aspects of 	
our assessment of the company's liquidity profile include:	
     -- We expect that sources of liquidity over the next couple of years will 	
exceed uses by 1.5x or more;	
     -- We expect that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if 	
EBITDA were to decline 30%; and	
     -- In our view, compliance with financial maintenance covenants likely 	
would survive a 30% drop in EBITDA without the company breaching covenant test 	
measures.	
	
The company has no significant maturities in the next couple of years. As of 	
March 31, 2012, Consol had consolidated liquidity of about $2.7 billion, 	
including approximately $287 million in cash, $1.4 billion available on the 	
$1.5 billion Consol Energy bank facility due 2016, about $930 million 	
available on the CNX Gas $1 billion million facility due 2016, and $39 million 	
available on its $200 million accounts receivables program, all net of letters 	
of credit. The bank facilities have maximum leverage, secured leverage, and 	
interest coverage covenants. The Consol Energy facility covenants include a 	
maximum leverage test of 4.75x through March 2013 and 4.5x thereafter, a 	
minimum interest coverage test of 2.5x, and a senior secured leverage test of 	
2x. The CNX Gas covenants include a maximum leverage test of 3.5x and minimum 	
interest coverage of 3x. Consol has ample cushion under these covenants and, 	
given our current expectations, will continue to have ample covenant head room.	
	
Free cash flow for the trailing 12 months ended March 31, 2012, was modestly 	
negative after roughly $1.4 billion in capital spending. We expect Consol to 	
reduce its spending in 2012 and, in the current market conditions, to adjust 	
its capital-spending program to fit within its internally generated cash flow. 	
Given its aggressive spending, however, we believe the company is unlikely to 	
generate significant levels of free cash flow in the foreseeable future. 	
Although we expect it to refrain from material debt-financed share 	
repurchases, Consol pays a dividend that totals about $114 million annually.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Consol, 	
published on March 21, 2012, on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our view that Consol's credit metrics will remain 	
consistent with our expectations for the 'BB' rating. Pressure on mining 	
costs, persistent low natural gas prices, volatile met coal prices, and 	
regulatory and environmental pressures on the company's businesses could make 	
it difficult to show sustained improvements during the next couple of years. 	
As a result, in 2012 and 2013 we expect credit measures to remain consistent 	
with the 'BB' rating with debt to EBITDA below 5x and FFO to total debt to 	
between 15% and 20%.	
	
We could take a positive rating action if over time economic improvement and 	
lower production from higher-cost Central Appalachia supports steady demand 	
and sufficient pricing for the company's coal to offset cost pressures, and if 	
natural gas prices rebound, resulting in credit metrics consistent with a 	
higher rating. We would expect that Consol would be able to maintain on 	
average EBITDA of $1.8 billion to $2.0 billion, debt to EBITDA below 4x, and 	
FFO to total debt about 20%. We also assume that debt levels will not increase 	
significantly from current levels, reflecting our expectations that Consol's 	
capital expenditure program will be funded with internally generated funds. 	
	
We could take a negative rating action if the company is unable to realize 	
sufficient pricing to fund its significant plans to increase gas production, 	
if a disruption were to occur at one of its key coal operations, if costs 	
escalate meaningfully, or if coal demand deteriorates unexpectedly, resulting 	
in weaker credit measures. Specifically, we would consider a negative rating 	
action if debt to EBITDA rose to more than 5x and FFO to total debt fell below 	
15%, and these measures were likely to be maintained at those levels for an 	
extended period.	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Consol Energy Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB/Stable/--       BB/Positive/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Consol Energy Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB                 	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
 Subordinated                           BB-	
 Preferred Stock                        B	
 	
	
