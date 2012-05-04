TEXT-Fitch affirms Advent/Claymore Convertible Securities

May 4 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AAA' rating assigned to the following auction market preferred shares (AMPS) issued by Advent/Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund (NYSE: AVK), a leveraged multi-sector closed-end fund advised by Advent Capital Management, LLC (Advent): --$262,000,000 of AMPS consisting of series M7, T28, W7, W28, Th28 and F7, each with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation follows Fitch's annual review of AVK and reflects: --Sufficient asset coverage relative to Fitch's published criteria; --The structural protections afforded by mandatory de-leveraging provisions in the event of asset coverage declines; --The legal and regulatory parameters that govern the fund's operations; --The capabilities of Advent as the investment advisor. Fitch's ratings on the AMPS speak only to timely repayment of interest and principal in accordance with the governing documents and not to potential liquidity in the secondary market. LEVERAGE As of March 31, 2012, the fund's total assets were approximately $670 million. The fund's total leverage was approximately $262 million or 39% of total assets, consisting of entirely of AMPS. ASSET COVERAGE As of March 31, 2012, the fund's asset coverage ratios, as calculated in accordance with the Fitch total and net overcollateralization tests (Fitch OC tests) per the 'AAA' rating guidelines outlined in Fitch's applicable criteria, were in excess of 100%, which is the minimum asset coverage amount deemed consistent with an 'AAA' rating. These tests serve as minimum asset coverage covenants required by the fund's governing documents. Should the asset coverage for the AMPS decline below 100%, the governing documents require the fund to restore compliance within 29 business days. Additionally, the fund's asset coverage ratio for total leverage, as calculated in accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940 (1940 Act), was in excess of 200%, which is also a minimum asset coverage required by the fund's governing documents. FUND PROFILE AVK is a diversified closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, that commenced investment operations in April 2003. The fund's investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The fund pursues its objective by investing at least 80% of its managed assets in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. FUND ADVISOR Advent Capital Management, LLC (Advent) serves as AVK's investment adviser and managed approximately $6 billion in assets as of March 31, 2012. Advent specializes in global convertible, high-yield, and equity securities investing across its main business lines of long-only strategies, hedge funds, and closed-end funds. Fitch views Advent's investment management capabilities, operational controls, corporate governance, and compliance procedures as consistent with the ratings assigned to the AMPS. Positive developments during Fitch's latest manager review include Advent's increased emphasis on risk management and transparent portfolio construction. Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. (Guggenheim Funds), serves as servicing agent to AVK. Guggenheim Funds and its associated entities are subsidiaries of Guggenheim Partners, LLC, a global, diversified financial services firm with more than $100 billion in assets under supervision as of April 30, 2012. Guggenheim Funds and Advent are registered investment advisors with the SEC. RATING SENSITIVITY The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the rating to be lowered by Fitch. For additional information about Fitch closed-end fund ratings guidelines, please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's website. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain and Advent Capital Management, LLC. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock' (Aug. 16, 2011); --'Closed-End Funds: Derivatives Under Review (Increased Use and Limited Transparency Are Key Considerations)' (Nov. 16, 2011); --'2012 Outlook: Closed-End Fund Leverage' (Dec. 19, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2012 Outlook: Closed-End Fund Leverage Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock Closed-End Funds: Derivatives Under Review (Increased Use and Limited Transparency Are Key Considerations)