TEXT-Fitch affirms AES Panama at 'BBB-'

May 4 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed AES Panama's foreign currency and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The rating action applies to
approximately USD300 million of notes outstanding due in 2016. The Rating
Outlook is Stable.
AES Panama's ratings are based on the company's strong portfolio of assets with
a competitive dispatch position, its solid multiple power purchase agreements
(PPAs), as well as its adequate financial profile and no foreign-exchange risk.
The ratings also reflect the company's exposure to hydrology risk, temporary
commercial pressure created by Esti's plant outage, regulatory intervention and
potential for long-term competitive price pressures.
Predictable Cash Flow Supported by Solid Contractual Position:
AES Panama's ratings reflect the company's solid contractual position with low
counterparty risk and minimum exposure to spot market volatility risks.
Generation companies in Panama are permitted to enter into PPAs for up to their
firm capacity allocation. The regulations promote the use of PPAs by requiring
distribution companies to secure 100% of their peak regulated demand for the
following year. AES Panama benefits from well-structured PPAs for approximately
89%, on average, of available capacity through 2018. The company sells
electricity under separate PPAs with the country's three distribution companies,
Empresa de Distribucion Electrica Metro-Oeste S.A. (Edemet), Elektra Noreste
(Fitch IDR of 'BBB'), and Empresa de Distribucion Electrica Chiriqui (Edechi),
with various maturities. Panamanian distribution companies appear to have the
sufficient credit quality and financial ability to support their respective
obligations under the PPAs with AES Panama.
AES Panama benefits from a competitive portfolio of low-cost hydroelectric
generating assets, including dam-based (reservoir) and run of the river units.
The diverse location of the company's assets somewhat mitigates its exposure to
hydrology risk as the plants are located in different hydrology regions. AES
Panama is the largest generation company in the country based on installed
capacity. The company is comprised of four hydroelectric plants throughout the
country with a total installed capacity of approximately 482 megawatts (MW) and
different dispatch priorities. The Bayano plant (260MW) operates during the peak
load hours yet ahead of the more expensive thermal units. La Estrella (48MW) and
Los Valles (54MW) are run of the river facilities and the first units to be
dispatched in the system. Esti (120MW), currently out of service, is normally
dispatched similar to run of the river facilities given the limited size of its
reservoir.
Esti Plant Outage
AES Panama's credit profile is expected to withstand throughout the repairs of
the Esti plant, which is expected to regain commercial operations during the
second quarter of 2012. Toward the end of 2010, AES Panama's Esti plant suffered
a major business interruption as a result of a collapse in its conveyance
tunnel. This was considered an unforeseen and inevitable event covered under the
company's insurance policy. The company expects to receive proceeds from
insurance claims to cover tunnel repairs and business interruption and as of
December 2011 the company had collected USD80 million related to this incident.
Fitch considers the company's liquidity to be strong enough to mitigate risks
related to this event.
Adequate Credit Metrics and No Foreign Exchange Risk:
AES Panama's credit metrics are adequate for the rating category, characterized
by moderate leverage and interest coverage. The company reported financial
leverage, as measured by total debt to EBITDA of 2.1 times (x) as of year-end
2011. Interest coverage for 2011 was healthy at 7.7x. During 2011, the company
managed to maintain relatively stable EBITDA and cash flow generation levels
despite Esti outage. During 2011, AES Panama reported revenues of USD316 million
and EBITDA of USD147 million. Total debt remained stable at USD300 million.
Going forward, AES Panama's cash flow generation is expected to be relatively
stable, or marginally lower than 2011. Although EBITDA increased during 2011
compared with 2010, its EBITDA margin has begun to deteriorate as expected as
the company buys electricity from AES Changuinola and sells it to distribution
companies under long-term PPAs. AES Changuinola entered commercial operations in
November 2011.
The company's liquidity position is supported by its strong cash flow generation
and manageable amortization schedule, as no debt is due before 2016. Cash on
hand as of Dec. 31, 2011 was healthy at approximately USD36 million. Annual
interest expense of approximately USD20 million is satisfactorily covered with
internal cash flow generation and cash on hand.
AES Panama is expected to continue paying high dividends going forward as cash
flow generation is expected to be strong and capital investment manageable. The
ratings of AES Panama are not constrained by the sovereign rating of Panama, as
access to foreign exchange is not limited by finite foreign-exchange reserves or
controls. Panama's track record of using the U.S. dollar and allowing
private-sector debt repayment during periods of sovereign default allows
entities in Panama to be rated above the 'BBB' sovereign rating and up to a
country ceiling of 'A', based on the underlying corporate credit rating of the
entity.
Exposure to Regulatory Risk:
The company's ratings also reflect its exposure to regulatory risk.
Historically, generation companies in Panama were competitive unregulated
businesses free to implement their own commercial strategies. In the past years,
the increase in electricity prices has resulted in increased government
intervention in the sector in order to curb the impact of high energy prices for
end-users.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology