TEXT-Fitch affirms Enel Fortuna at 'BBB'

May 4 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Enel Fortuna's foreign and local currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB'. The rating action applies to
approximately USD48 million of notes outstanding due in 2013. The Rating Outlook
is Stable.
The ratings reflect Enel Fortuna's strong credit metrics, which are
characterized by low leverage, healthy interest coverage and stable cash flow
generation. The company's rating profile is bolstered by its favorable
contracted position, its competitive dispatch position and the low
foreign-exchange risk. The rating also incorporates potential weaknesses,
including exposure to hydrology, commodity price risks, regulatory
considerations and potential for long-term competitive price pressures.
After the company repays its outstanding notes in 2013, which represent 100% of
total debt, and the current covenants extinguished along with the debt, the
company could add debt to fund capital investments. This may or may not have a
significant impact on the company's financial profile.
Stable and Predictable Cash Flow Generation:
Enel Fortuna's ratings incorporate the company's predictable cash flow
generation and somewhat stable revenues. This is a result of the company's
contracted position and its medium-to-low exposure to hydrology risk due to its
large storage reservoir. Enel Fortuna's revenues during the past years were
strong primarily because of prevailing spot market prices and higher contracted
prices. The higher spot prices generally reflect the high fuel cost for
thermoelectric generation, increasing demand and a tighter supply/demand
balance.
The company's contracted position adds a measure of stability and predictability
to its cash flows and limits its exposure to variable spot market sales prices.
Fortuna currently has power purchase agreements (PPAs) in place with local
distribution companies in Panama through 2029. The company has entered into PPAs
for approximately 100% of its firm capacity over the next three years, and
thereafter its contractual position declines significantly. This contracted
position compares favorably with the company's firm capacity of approximately
284MW. The Panamanian distribution companies, Fortuna's counterparties, appear
to have the sufficient credit quality and financial ability to support their
respective obligations under the PPAs.
Strong Credit Metrics and No Foreign Exchange Risk:
Enel Fortuna's credit-protection measures are consistent with an
investment-grade rating and are considered strong for the rating category. Enel
Fortuna reported financial leverage, as measured by total debt to EBITDA, of 0.5
times (x) as of the year-end 2011. Interest coverage for the same periods were
healthy and above average for similar companies in the region at 13.8x. As of
year-end 2011, Enel Fortuna reported an EBITDA of approximately USD88.7 million
on revenues of USD185 million. Total debt at Dec. 31, 2011 was USD48.1 million,
down from USD68.6 million in 2010. Going forward, the company is expected to
continue reporting strong credit metrics, supported by strong cash flow
generation and low debt levels and favorable amortization schedule. The company
is expected to continue paying high dividends to its shareholders absent
attractive growth opportunities within the country. Enel Fortuna's liquidity
position is supported by its strong cash flow generation and manageable debt
service, which amounts to approximately USD27.4 million annually. Cash on hand
as of Dec. 31, 2011 amounted to approximately USD30.4 million.
Enel Fortuna's ratings are not constrained by the sovereign rating of Panama as
access to foreign exchange is not limited by finite foreign-exchange reserves or
controls. Panama's track record of using the U.S. dollar and allowing
private-sector debt repayment during periods of sovereign default allows
entities in Panama to be rated above the 'BBB' sovereign rating and up to a
country ceiling of 'A', based on the underlying corporate credit rating of the
entity.
Exposure to Regulatory Risk:
The company's ratings also reflect its exposure to regulatory risk.
Historically, generation companies in Panama were competitive unregulated
businesses free to implement their own commercial strategies. In the past years,
the increase in electricity prices has resulted in increased government
intervention in the sector in order to curb the impact of high energy prices for
end-users.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 16, 2010).
