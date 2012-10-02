TEXT-Fitch: tariff deficit plan may ease pressure on Spain's utilities

Oct 2 - The negative rating pressure on Spanish utilities could be lessened
by the government's draft reform for cutting the electricity tariff deficit,
Fitch Ratings says. Nevertheless, the Rating Watch Negative on these companies
will be maintained until the reform is approved by the parliament and we have
carried out a full impact assessment on each issuer.
The recently published measures, under which the state will provide EUR2.2bn
annually and allow companies to pass on some new tax charges to customers, are
more benign than we previously expected. This has reduced the chances of
widespread downgrades - although this also depends on potential additional
measures that may be implemented
Utilities with plants powered by fuels affected by the Green Cent tax, which
includes coal, natural gas and fuel oil, are likely to be the most negatively
affected, unless these companies are able to at least pass a portion of this
cost on to their customers. Nuclear power producers may also find it difficult
to pass on the increased charge for radioactive waste.
The flat 6% charge for all power generation is likely to be entirely passed on
to customers, and Fitch therefore does not expect it to significantly affect
utilities' credit profiles.
We expect the draft law to come into effect in January 2013 after being
approved. The law does not affect existing tariff deficits, including those
securitised in the FADE programmes. The tariff deficit is the gap between the
cost of generated power and the tariffs charged to customers.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.