TEXT-S&P raises EADS short-term rating to 'A-1'

Overview
     -- EADS has shown a sustained strong financial performance, including 
solid free cash flow and very moderate dividends.
     -- We now view EADS' liquidity position as "exceptional" and are 
therefore raising the short-term rating to 'A-1', according to our criteria.
     -- At this stage, we consider it too early to make rating decisions on 
the proposed merger of EADS with BAE Systems.
     -- The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we may raise the 
ratings if EADS can manage the project risk on A350XWB while maintaining its 
"modest" financial risk profile, including exceptional liquidity over the next 
12 months. 
 
Rating Action
On Oct. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term 
corporate credit rating on The Netherlands-based European Aeronautic Defence 
and Space Co. N.V. (EADS) to 'A-1' from 'A-2'. At the same time, we
affirmed our 'A-' long-term corporate credit rating on the group. The outlook
remains positive.
 
Rationale
The uplift of the short-term rating reflects our criteria, which stipulates 
that an issuer with a 'A-' long-term rating and a liquidity position that we 
classify as "exceptional" is assigned an 'A-1' short-term rating.

The affirmation of the long-term rating reflects our classification of EADS' 
financial risk profile as "modest" and business risk profile as "strong". A 
key support for the rating is EADS' position as one of the two global 
producers of large commercial aircraft, the competitive product portfolio 
across its businesses, and its conservative financial policy. The ratings also 
take into account the cyclicality of the commercial airplane industry, 
development risks for new aircraft, and the company's complex governance 
structure. Execution risk related to the group's restructuring programs is 
somewhat moderated by the successful track record of recent years.

For the first half of 2012, EADS reported a sales increase of 14%. EBIT before 
one-off items was EUR1.4 billion, about double that of the prior year. The 
increase in reported EBIT (before one-time items) followed higher volumes and 
better pricing at Airbus, stronger business levels at the Eurocopter division, 
and a better earnings contribution from Astrium. This was offset by higher 
research expenses and the continually negative weight on earnings from the 
A380 and A350XWB aircraft programs. Airbus delivered 279 commercial aircraft 
versus 258 in the first half of 2011. As of June 30, 2012, the order backlog 
at Airbus Commercial comprised about 4,400 aircraft. Total order backlog for 
the group was EUR552 billon, providing visibility for more than 10 years.

For 2012, we have incorporated in our base case a high single-digit percentage 
increase in sales. In our view, this would mainly stem from a likely increase 
in the number of deliveries of commercial aircraft to about 570-580 units. 
EBIT (before one-time items) should show a disproportionate increase compared 
with our sales forecast. We incorporated an operating profit (EBIT before 
one-offs) of about EUR2.7 billion in our base case, supported by higher volumes,
better pricing, and improved earnings from the A380 program. 

EADS' foreign exchange hedge rate in 2012 should improve minimally relative to 
2011. We therefore don't anticipate a meaningful impact on operating profit in 
2012 from foreign exchange effects. The key risks to our forecast are 
unexpected charges or cost-overruns relating to the A350XWB commercial 
aircraft program. 

EADS' credit protection measures are strong for the ratings. On Dec. 31, 2011, 
available cash and cash equivalents were EUR16.8 billion. This amount, adjusted 
for cash needs for ongoing operations (EUR2.5 billion) exceeded fully adjusted 
gross debt by EUR3.7 billion. Hence, fully adjusted debt was negative. Our 
base-case projection for EADS in 2012 is a positive free operating cash flow 
(FOCF) of about EUR1.0 billion-EUR1.5 billion. This compares with a FOCF after 
customer financing and before acquisitions of EUR2.5 billion in 2011. 

Given the moderate dividend payment for 2011 (EUR0.4 billion), we expect 
discretionary cash flow (FOCF less dividend) in 2012 to be meaningfully 
positive. We believe EADS will continue to report an excess of available and 
unrestricted cash over debt in 2012. We also expect fully adjusted debt to 
stay negative in 2013 unless significant cash charges of more than EUR4.0 
billion-EUR5.0 billion were to materialize for major projects, such as the 
A350XWB. 

The key risk remains the successful completion of the A350XWB wide-body 
aircraft project. Airbus has on hand an order book of more than 500 aircraft 
for the A350XWB. We continue to view the timetable for the A350XWB as 
challenging. Technical and operational risks can lead to program delays. We 
think that EADS' strong credit metrics today include a buffer to accommodate 
conceivable cash charges for the A350XWB project if this project were to face 
difficulties. Therefore, improved visibility on the success of the A350XWB 
would support a potential rating uplift, as it would mitigate or remove a key 
risk to the financial risk profile. A rating upgrade is likewise tied to the 
continuation of EADS' track record of maintaining a conservative financial 
policy.

On Sept. 12, 2012, U.K.-headquartered defense contractor BAE Systems PLC 
(BBB+/Stable/A-2) and EADS announced that they are in discussions regarding a 
possible combination of their businesses. At this stage it's too early to make 
any rating decisions given the nature of the discussions and the lack of a 
final decision to proceed or not. Even if the companies decide to pursue the 
merger, we anticipate that the negotiations will be lengthy and involve 
multiple stakeholders. If successful, it could then take a significant time to 
acquire the necessary regulatory approvals and come to an arrangement 
satisfactory for the governments involved. For further details see: "BAE 
Systems And EADS Ratings Could Change If Business Combination Discussions 
Crystallize," published Sept. 13, 2012.

Government-related entity (GRE) assessment
In application of our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), we 
continue to view EADS as being of "limited importance" to its 15% owner, the 
Republic of France (unsolicited ratings AA+/Negative/A-1+) and the 5.5% owner 
the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2). We likewise view the link between 
EADS and the government as being "limited". As a result, and in line with our 
criteria, we assess the likelihood of extraordinary government support as 
being "low". Consequently, we make no rating uplift to the stand-alone credit 
profile (SACP) of 'a-'.

Liquidity
The short-term rating is 'A-1' and we categorize EADS' liquidity position as 
"exceptional," as defined in our criteria. Our assessment is based on the 
company's sizable cash balances and good availability under committed credit 
facilities. 

As of June 30, 2012, EADS had substantial cash, cash equivalents, and current 
securities totaling EUR8.3 billion. Liquidity is likewise supported by a 
noncurrent securities portfolio of EUR6.7 billion, which mainly consists of 
liquid assets and securities that could be quickly turned into cash. 

Of the total on-balance-sheet liquidity, we view EUR2.5 billion as cash required
for ongoing operations. 

Existing cash and cash equivalents safely cover short-term maturities of EUR1.7 
billion as of June 30, 2012. These short-term maturities are primarily with 
joint ventures. EADS' short-term maturities in 2013 are very minimal, both 
absolute and relative to existing financial flexibility. The next larger 
maturity is a EUR1.0 billion bond due in 2016. 

In April 2011, EADS refinanced its undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF). A 
new EUR3.0 billion RCF is due in April 2017 and has a one-year extension option 
available to the borrower. To our knowledge, this facility has no financial 
covenants or material adverse change clauses. We expect EADS' discretionary 
cash flow (FOCF less the EUR370 million of dividends) to be positive in 2012 and
therefore not to influence its financial flexibility.

Outlook
The positive outlook reflects the potential for an upgrade in the next 12 
months, in line with our criteria, based on the prospects for EADS' operating 
performance. We have an outlook horizon of 12 months because we revised the 
outlook to positive in September 2011.

The positive outlook is supported by the group's order backlog and our 
anticipation that EADS' credit measures will remain at the higher end of our 
"modest" category. The financial risk profile is likewise supported by our 
belief that EADS will continue a very conservative financial policy.

We believe that improved visibility on the success of the A350XWB would 
support a potential upgrade by mitigating or removing a key risk to the 
company's financial risk profile. An upgrade would also depend on EADS 
continuing its conservative financial policy, thereby refraining from 
potentially larger acquisitions and shareholder remuneration. Under our 
base-case scenario, EADS will likely continue to report an excess of available 
and unrestricted cash over debt in 2012 and 2013, supported by continued free 
cash flow generation and very low dividend payments. We consider a positive 
rating change unlikely as long as the merger discussions with BAE Systems 
continue and are not finalized.

We could revise the outlook to stable if EADS carried out very sizable 
acquisitions, or unexpectedly engaged in considerable shareholder remuneration 
either through dividends or share buybacks. We could also revise the outlook 
to stable if risks related to projects such as the A350XWB led to substantial 
cash-effective charges.

The rating on EADS could also change if the recently announced combination of 
the business with BAE Systems were to materialize. If the merger goes ahead, 
we would view downward pressure on the EADS rating as limited. This is because 
the combined entity of BAE and EADS is likely to have a business risk profile 
in the "strong" category, while at the same time displaying a financial risk 
profile that is likely to be in the "modest" category. We could, however, 
revise the outlook to stable subsequent to a completion of the merger with BAE 
(for further details see "BAE Systems And EADS Ratings Could Change If 
Business Combination Discussions Crystallize," published Sept. 13, 2012).

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded
                                        To                 From
European Aeronautic Defence and Space Co. N.V.
 Corporate Credit Rating                A-/Positive/A-1    A-/Positive/A-2
 Senior Unsecured                       A-                 A-

EADS Finance B.V.
 Senior Unsecured*                      A-                 A-
 Commercial Paper*                      A-1                A-2
*European Aeronautic Defence and Space Co. N.V.

