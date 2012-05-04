TEXT-S&P rates Clearwater Seafoods l.p. 'b' with a stable outlook

Overview
-- Halifax, N.S.-based Clearwater Seafoods L.P. announced that it is in the
process of refinancing its debt obligations to consolidate debt, extend
maturities, and lower pricing.
-- We are assigning our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating and stable
outlook to Clearwater.
-- We are also assigning our 'BB-' issue-level rating, and '1' recovery
rating, to the company's proposed C$75 million senior secured term loan A due
2017 and proposed US$135 million senior secured term loan B due 2018.
-- The stable outlook on Clearwater reflects our view that the company's
operating performance will continue to improve in the medium term, as
reflected in its strengthened credit protection measures.
Rating Action
On May 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' long-term
corporate credit rating to Halifax, N.S.-based Clearwater Seafoods L.P. The
outlook is stable.
We also assigned our 'BB-' issue-level rating (two notches above the corporate
credit rating on the company) to Clearwater's proposed C$75 million senior
secured term loan A due 2017 and proposed US$135 million senior secured term
loan B due 2018. We assigned a recovery rating of '1' to the debt, indicating
our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery for creditors in the event of
default. We do not rate the company's proposed C$65 million senior secured
revolving credit facility due 2017.
The company is in the process of refinancing its debt, which will consolidate
most of its existing loans, extend maturities, and lower pricing once
completed. We understand that proceeds from the proposed term loans will be
used to repay much of the existing debt.
Rationale
The ratings on Clearwater reflect what Standard & Poor's considers the
company's highly leveraged financial risk profile and weak business risk
profile (as our criteria defines the terms). Our financial risk assessment is
based on the company's weak cash flow and credit protection measures, as well
as historically volatile operating performance. Our business risk assessment
reflects Clearwater's narrow product focus and participation in the
commodity-oriented commercial fishing industry, partially offset by the
company's position as the largest holder of shellfish quota in Canada,
improved operating performance, and a proven record of operating under the
seafood industry's highly regulated environment.
While Clearwater is a leading vertically integrated harvester, processor, and
distributor of premium shellfish and seafood products, it is still a very
small player in the fragmented global seafood market. The company specializes
in offshore fishing of scallops, coldwater shrimp, clams, lobster, and crab.
Clearwater's products are subject to changes in supply and demand, which can
affect financial performance. We expect global demand for seafood to continue
growing in the next several years largely due to its health aspects and the
increasing prosperity of key Asian markets. Clearwater benefits from the
highly regulated seafood industry's operating environment, with fishing volume
driven by quota limitations and company-owned licenses, resulting in
significant barriers to entry. Regulatory support is provided by the
Department of Fisheries and Oceans, which is responsible for the conservation,
protection, and sustainable use of Canada's fisheries.
For analytical purposes, Standard & Poor's bases its rating conclusions on an
operational and financial review of Clearwater's parent company, Clearwater
Seafoods Inc. (not rated). Clearwater's reported revenue and EBITDA increased
5.5% and 18.9%, respectively, in 2011, compared with 2010, due to higher
pricing and better product mix, partially offset by lower volume. While the
company raised prices on most of its product line in 2011, we expect price
increases to moderate in 2012. Still, we believe mid-single-digit revenue
growth in 2012 will come from modest price increases and higher volume. We
expect Clearwater's free cash flow (excluding growth capital expenditures) of
about C$5 million in 2011 to improve this year from increased profits.
While Standard & Poor's believes Clearwater's credit protection measures are
weak, they have strengthened because of higher EBITDA, with adjusted debt to
EBITDA of 4.1x in 2011, down from 4.7x in 2010. Funds from operations (FFO) to
debt of 8.5% in 2011 has also shown improvement year-over-year, which we
expect will continue in the medium term. Standard & Poor's believes
Clearwater's strengthened credit measures are sustainable, with adjusted debt
to EBITDA remaining below 4.5x in the medium term.
Liquidity
We believe Clearwater will have adequate liquidity in the next 12 months, with
sources exceeding uses by more than 1.2x. Net sources would likely be
positive, even with a 15%-20% drop in EBITDA. We base our view on the
following information and assumptions:
-- The company's sources of liquidity will be availability under the
proposed C$65 million revolving credit facility due 2017 and expected positive
free cash flow. However, full access to Clearwater's revolver could be limited
by the borrowing base calculation. We believe the company will generate
sufficient cash flow in 2012 to support capital expenditures and nominal term
loan amortization.
-- The term loans have modest amortization requirements in the next few
years. We believe the credit agreement will include a cash flow sweep,
resulting in higher-than-scheduled amortization of the term loans.
-- While the financial covenants have not yet been set, we believe they
will include a maximum total leverage ratio, maximum senior leverage ratio,
and minimum fixed charge coverage ratio. We believe that the company will
maintain at least a 15% EBITDA cushion on its covenants.
-- We expect Clearwater to have sound relationships with its banks and a
generally satisfactory standing in credit markets.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Clearwater, to
be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this
report.
Outlook
The stable outlook on Clearwater reflects our view that the company's
operating performance and credit protection measures will continue to improve
in the medium term. Furthermore, we expect the company to generate positive
free cash flow this year, thereby increasing Clearwater's financial
flexibility. We could raise the ratings in the medium term if the company
strengthens its operating performance, cash flow, and adjusted credit metrics
on a sustainable basis, including a minimum FFO to debt of 20%, a maximum debt
leverage of 4x, and a minimum EBITDA cushion of 15% within its financial
covenants. Alternatively, we could lower the ratings if the company's
operating performance falls below our expectations or if Clearwater's adjusted
credit ratios or financial flexibility weaken, resulting in FFO to debt below
10%, debt to EBITDA above 5x, or a covenant cushion of less than 10%.
Ratings List
Clearwater Seafoods L.P.
Ratings Assigned
Corporate credit rating B/Stable/--
Senior sec C$75 mil. term loan A due 2017 BB-
Recovery rating 1
Senior sec US$135 mil. term loan B due 2018 BB-
Recovery rating 1
