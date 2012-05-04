TEXT-S&P rates Burlington Coat Factory term loan 'B'

May 4 - Overview -- U.S. off-price retailer Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corp. (BCF) is proposing to issue a $950.5 million senior secured term loan B-1 facility due 2017 and use the proceeds to repay its existing term loan. -- We are assigning our 'B' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating to the term loan B-1. -- We are also affirming our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company. -- The rating outlook remains stable and is based on BCF's operating performance and our expectation for fairly stable profitability despite the sluggish economy and weak full-year same-store results. Rating Action On May 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Burlington, N.J.-based Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corp.'s (BCF) proposed $950.5 million senior secured term loan B-1 facility due 2017 its issue-level rating of 'B' (one notch above the 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company). We also assigned this debt a recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. (For the recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on BCF, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report.) At the same time, we raised the issue-level rating on BCF's $1 billion senior secured term loan B facility due 2017 to 'B' from 'B-' (one notch above the corporate credit rating). We also revised the recovery rating to '2' from '3'. The '2' recovery rating indicates our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The company plans to use the proceeds from the new term loan B-1 to repay the existing term loan B. Upon completion of the refinancing and the repayment of the existing term loan B facility, we will withdraw our ratings on the term loan facility. The ratings on the new issues are subject to review of final terms and documents. In addition, we affirmed our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company. The rating outlook is stable. We also affirmed our 'CCC' senior unsecured debt rating on BCF's $450 million 10% senior unsecured notes. The '6' recovery rating on the unsecured notes remains unchanged and indicates our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The ratings on BCF, a specialty off-price apparel and home goods retailer, reflect Standard & Poor's view that the company's financial risk profile will remain "highly leveraged" with thin cash flow protection measures despite modestly improving operating performance and sustained margins in 2012. We estimate that the company should be able to maintain "adequate" liquidity with moderate cash balances. We assess the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable," given its participation in the intensely competitive and highly fragmented off-price apparel and home goods industry. In addition, we continue to expect the business to be highly seasonal, with more than 50% of the company's sales occurring between September and January. We believe its business will remain subject to macroeconomic factors. The highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects the 2011 refinancing and special dividend payment. The company also has thin cash flow protection measures, and its adjusted debt is burdened by increases in operating lease commitments for new store openings. We estimate that adjusted total debt to EBITDA was 6.4x and EBITDA to interest was 1.9x for the year ended Jan. 28, 2012. We expect credit protection measures to modestly improve over the near term due to EBITDA growth, which should exceed any increase in capitalized operating lease obligations for new store openings. Our forecast is based on the following assumptions: -- Revenue and same-store growth in the low- to mid-single digits; -- Capital expenditures of at least $130 million; -- We have not assumed any dividends; -- We have assumed only repayment of the required debt amortization; and -- We have assumed that the gross margin remains flat, at about 39%. Although BCF's operating performance is improving, we think it will continue to trail behind the other rated off-price retailers, TJX Cos. Inc. and Ross Stores Inc. We expect revenues to moderately increase over the intermediate term because of consumers' growing appetite for off-price merchandise in an uncertain economy, and the company's own efforts to improve its merchandise assortments and in-store service. One risk is that margins could come under pressure if consumer spending is less healthy than we anticipate, or if the retail environment becomes more promotional than we anticipate. Liquidity We believe BCF's liquidity is "adequate" to meet its needs over the next 12 months and that there should be no significant shortfalls in liquidity in the next two years, given that the company only has modest debt amortization payments. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations: -- We expect liquidity sources (including cash and availability under its $600 million revolving credit facility) to exceed uses by 1.2x or more. -- We expect liquidity sources to continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%. -- We estimate there is sufficient covenant headroom under the new term loan for EBITDA to decline by 15% without BCF breaching any covenant tests and debt is below a 15% covenant cushion. -- In our view, the company has the ability to absorb high-impact, low-probability events, with a limited need for refinancing. As of Jan. 28, 2012, BCF had cash of about $35.7 million and about $242.6 million of availability under its $600 million unrated asset-based revolving credit facility, which matures Sept. 2, 2016. By the end of April 2012, the company had repaid all borrowings under the revolver and had availability of $472.5 million. Debt amortization is expected to be minimal under the proposed $950.5 million senior secured term loan B-1 at 1% per year, and there is an annual 50% cash flow sweep provision, which steps down based on debt leverage. We estimate that BCF should have more than a significant cushion under the maximum leverage covenant and under the interest coverage test. We estimate that, despite step-downs in the leverage covenant and increases in the interest coverage covenant over the term of the facility, that BCF can maintain at least a 25% or more cushion under the covenants over the next year. In our view, the combination of cash on hand, cash flow from operations, and availability under the revolving credit facility is sufficient for working capital, capital expenditures, and debt amortization payments. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on BCF, to be published as soon as possible after this report, on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our stable rating outlook mostly reflects BCF's adequate liquidity position and our expectation that the business will generate sufficient cash flow from improving operating performance so that credit measures remain at or close to current levels. We expect the company to have a cushion of at least 25% under its most restrictive term loan covenants over the next year. If the covenant cushion declines to less than 15%, we could consider a negative rating action. Although unlikely, we could consider a negative action if the sluggish U.S. economy stresses BCF's profitability and credit metrics deteriorate, with EBITDA interest coverage declining to about 1.6x or less. We estimate that if margins were compressed by about 200 basis points (bps) or more, then EBITDA interest coverage would fall to about this level. A very steep decline in EBITDA could also significantly narrow the company's covenant cushion to 15% or less. Conversely, we could consider a positive rating action if business conditions improve such that operating performance (including comparable-store sales) remains positive and credit measures also continue to improve, including total debt to EBITDA sustained below 6x or less despite the company's expansion plans. For this to occur, we estimate that EBITDA and margins, or some combination of the two, would need to increase by more than 200 bps and be sustained at that level. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- New Ratings Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corp. Senior Secured US$950 mil term B-1 bank ln due 2017 B Recovery Rating 2 Upgraded; Recovery Rating Revised To From Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corp. Senior Secured B B- Recovery Rating 2 3 Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Unchanged Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corp. Senior Unsecured CCC Recovery Rating 6