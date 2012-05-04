版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Liberty Mutual Group Inc

May 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'BBB-' issue-level rating to Liberty Mutual Group Inc.'s (LMGI) $1 billion
senior unsecured notes. These will be privately placed notes and issued in two
tranches maturing in 10 years and 30 years, respectively.	
	
The company will use the proceeds to purchase existing debt and hybrid 	
securities under a current tender offer and for general corporate purposes. 	
The issuance of new unsecured senior notes will not materially change LMGI's 	
adjusted debt and financial leverage ratios, which at year-end 2011 were 	
approximately 20% and 23%, respectively. We treat the 10.75% junior 	
subordinated notes that are part of the tender offer as debt rather than 	
equity in our leverage and coverage metrics, because the company does not 	
intend to maintain these notes as part of its long-term capital structure. We 	
view LMGI's two other junior subordinated notes--7.00% due 2067 and 7.80% due 	
2087--as intermediate hybrids, because we expect the company to keep these 	
notes outstanding in the long term. We treat the Liberty Mutual Insurance 	
Co.'s 7.697% surplus notes due 2097, also part of the tender offer, as debt in 	
our leverage calculations rather than equity, because the servicing of 	
operating company hybrid securities is usually at least pari passu with 	
holding company debtholders and can be senior to these debt obligations. There 	
could be a modest improvement in LMGI's interest coverage to the extent that 	
the interest rates on the new notes is less than those redeemed, though partly 	
offset by a modest increase in total debt outstanding.	
	
The company reported a GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) 	
combined ratio of 100.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2012, compared 	
with 102.4% for the same period in 2011. Total equity increased to $18.5 	
billion as of March 31, 2012, from $17.9 billion at year-end 2011. The ratings 	
reflect the group's strong and well-diversified business mix by product and 	
geographic region. LMGI also benefits from strong investments and very strong 	
liquidity, as well as favorable expense differentiation. Partially mitigating 	
some of these favorable ratings factors are LMGI's weak underwriting results 	
in its commercial lines (mainly related to workers' compensation), 	
susceptibility to potential prior-year adverse reserve development, and 	
relatively low fixed-charge coverage.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Bulletin: Liberty Mutual Group Inc. Ratings Unaffected By News Of 	
Tender On $1.25 Billion Subordinated Notes, Jan. 14, 2011	
     -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009	
	
	
RATING LIST	
	
Liberty Mutual Group Inc.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating                       BBB-/Positive/--	
	
NEW RATING	
	
Liberty Mutual Group Inc.	
 $1 bil senior unsec notes due 2022 and 2042      BBB-

