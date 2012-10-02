版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Wellpoint's senior unsecured debt 'A-'

Oct 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its unsolicited 'A-' senior unsecured debt rating to WellPoint Inc.'s 
(NYSE:WLP) proposed $1.35 billion 30-year convertible notes offering.

We expect WellPoint to use the offering proceeds partly to fund growth 
initiatives that include deal funding. In July, we revised our outlook on 
WellPoint to stable from positive in connection with its announced acquisition 
of Amerigroup Corp. This action reflected diminished potential for upside 
rating change within 12-24 months because of related deal risks.

Key factors supporting our current rating on WellPoint and the stable outlook 
include the sustained strength of its business profile relative to its peer 
group and the sector overall. Operating performance, discretionary cash-flow 
generation, liquidity, and financial flexibility are collectively strong and 
increasingly well supported by the diversity and scale of its core business 
lines.

By year-end 2012 we expect total revenue to exceed $60 billion and membership 
(excluding BlueCard members) to be 28 million (28.5 million medical members). 
We expect operating income (EBIT) and cash flow (EBITDA) to be more than $4 
billion (6%-7% return on revenue) and $4.5 billion (7%-8% margin), 
respectively. If WellPoint were to perform at a level consistent with these 
expectations, adjusted EBITDA interest coverage would fall within our 
intermediate term range of expectation of 8x-10x. These results, combined with 
an expected cash position near $1 billion at the holding company level at 
year-end 2012 would likely continue to support a very strong liquidity 
position and strong financial flexibility assessment overall.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH 
Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009

RATINGS LIST

WellPoint Inc.
 Counterparty Credit Rating               A-/Stable/A-2

New Rating
WellPoint Inc.
 Sr. Unsec. $1.35 Bil. 30-yr. Notes       A-

This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based 
solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the 
participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from 
sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit 
Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy, 
adequacy, or completeness of any information used.

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

