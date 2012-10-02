版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 3日 星期三 02:52 BJT

BRIEF-Fifth & Pacific rvsd earnings guidance is cred neg-Moody's

Oct 2 Moody's says Fifth & Pacific's updated earnings guidance a credit negative, no immediate rating impact

