公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 7日 星期一 22:58 BJT

NORTHERNOILANDGAS/BRIEF (URGENT)

May 7 Northern Oil and Gas Inc : * Moodys assigns caa1 rating to Northern Oil and gas proposed notes

