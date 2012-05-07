版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 7日 星期一 23:26 BJT

MAGNUMHUNTERRESOURCES/BRIEF (URGENT)

May 7 Magnum Hunter Resources Inc: * Moodys rates Magnum hunters notes caa1; assigns b3 cfr

