公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 7日 星期一 23:51 BJT

BRIEF- Moody's cuts Hawker Beechcraft Acquisition rtgs

May 7 Moody's cuts Hawker Beechcraft Acquisition Co LLC probability of default rating to D from Ca/LD

