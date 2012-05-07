BRIEF- Moody's cuts Hawker Beechcraft Acquisition rtgs

UPDATE 2-Toshiba says not aware Westinghouse considering Chapter 11 filing
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Adds analyst comment, detail)
May 7 Moody's cuts Hawker Beechcraft Acquisition Co LLC probability of default rating to D from Ca/LD
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Adds analyst comment, detail)
* Posts 2nd straight drop in quarterly revenue on China ad curbs
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.