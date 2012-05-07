版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 8日 星期二 00:20 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's cuts Thompson Creek Metals Co ratings

May 7 Moody's cuts Thompson Creek Metals Co corporate family rating to Caa1 from B3

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐