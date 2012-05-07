版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 8日 星期二 00:57 BJT

SELECTMEDICAL/BRIEF (URGENT)

May 7 Select Medical Holdings Corp : * Moodys upgrades Select medicals cfr to b1; proposed bonds rated b3; outlook

is stable

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐