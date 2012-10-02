TEXT-S&P rates Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica notes 'brAAA'

Overview -- We view Brazil-based electricity transmission company TAESA's financial risk profile as "intermediate" with sound credit metrics. -- We continue assessing its business risk profile as "satisfactory" although with a better competitive position after the diversification of its asset base following the incorporation of newly acquired transmission lines. -- We are assigning our 'brAAA' rating to the company's new R$1.6 billion debentures. -- We are affirming our 'BBB-' global scale and 'brAAA' national scale corporate credit ratings. Rating Action On Oct. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'brAAA' long-term issue rating to Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica S.A.'s (TAESA) proposed R$1.6 billion nonconvertible unsecured debentures. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-' global scale and 'brAAA' national scale corporate credit ratings on the company. The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on TAESA reflect our view of its "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. TAESA benefits from monopoly rights on large energy transmission assets in Brazil, which provide it with a stable and predictable revenue stream for the next several years. Our opinion about TAESA's transmission assets is favorable, considering the adequate regulatory framework and a permitted revenues model based on asset availability that insulates TAESA from volume risk. TAESA's assets are modern and well built, and operating efficiency has been traditionally high, reflecting in availability rates above 99% and regulatory revenue discounts below 1.5% in the past five years. The negative rating factors are TAESA's aggressive dividend policy and acquisition-based growth strategy, which deplete its strong operating cash generation. The company has acquired some transmission assets from Abengoa Concessoes Brasil Holdings for about R$2 billion and part of the assets of Cemig Geracao e Transmissao (jointly named TBE Group) for R$1.7 billion, which is still pending regulatory approval. Following these acquisitions, TAESA's asset base is more diversified and less dependent on Novatrans and TSN, two transmission lines that connect the grids in the northeastern with southeastern parts of the country and in the northeastern coastal area with the countryside. After the pending approvals for the acquisitions, the company's 24 transmission concessions, which will span almost 10,000 kilometers, will improve its competitive position and profitability. The recent regulatory provision for the renovation of the electric sector concessions expiring between 2015 and 2017 will not affect TAESA, because its concessions expire after 2029. The National System Operator (ONS), a government entity, exercises operating control on the transmission lines, and TAESA is responsible for the construction and maintenance of the assets. ONS also acts as billing agent, and manages credit delinquency in the system. TAESA is allowed annual permitted revenue (APR), which is annually adjusted for inflation. Most of TAESA's concessions do not pass productivity gains to customers as tariff resets during the first half of the concession (30 years), which maximizes return to the company. The APR will drop by half after year 15 of the operations' start-up, which will impact TAESA's main assets in 2018 and thereafter. The company's financial profile has been sound and will improve further after the completion of the acquisitions and extension of debt maturities following the repayment of debt that TAESA raised to finance the acquisitions. In our view, TAESA's capital structure strengthened on successful re-IPO of R$1.75 billion, which the company will use to fund its aggressive acquisition plan. TAESA reported total debt to EBITDA of 3.7x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of 26% in 2011. Based on pro forma financial results, which consolidate Abengoa and TBE Group assets, our base-case scenario projects total debt to EBITDA improving to 2.0x from 3.0x and FFO to total debt increasing to about 30%-45% in the next couple of years. We also assume, as our base case, that TAESA will be able to raise the maximum amount of the debentures and its credit metrics will continue to be in line with an investment-grade rating. TAESA's dividend policy should remain somewhat aggressive in the next few years, but capital expenditures will be low, as no significant investments in the existing transmission lines are projected. Cemig Geracao e Transmissao S.A. (Cemig GT; BB/Stable/--) controls 43.4% of TAESA and investment fund FIP Coliseu controls 29.5%. According to our criteria, TAESA has some independence in decision making and certain cash segregation between it and Cemig GT, such that the rating on the parent does not limit that on TAESA. Liquidity We view TAESA's liquidity as "adequate," which is based on the following assumptions: -- We expect cash sources to exceed cash uses by 1.3x-2.0x in the next two years; -- Cash sources would remain higher than cash uses even if EBITDA declined by about 30% in the next two years; -- Dividend policy should remain aggressive, but could be a potential source of funds and liquidity, if needed, as shareholders should remain supportive of its strategic investment; -- TAESA benefits from good access to commercial banks, and debt and capital markets. The re-IPO of R$1.75 billion and the R$1.6 billion debt issuance, which can increase by 35% with tranches maturing in the next five, eight, and 12 years, are important sources of liquidity. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our opinion that TAESA will maintain the "intermediate" financial risk profile and "adequate" liquidity while it incorporates its recent acquisitions. We don't factor additional M&A activity or greenfield investments that could potentially weaken its financial metrics. We project TAESA's total debt to EBITDA improving to less than 3.0x in 2013 and around 2.0x afterwards and FFO to total debt of 30%-45%. Deteriorating operations that cause revenue discounts to exceed 5% or a reduction in EBITDA margins to 80% due to higher costs could trigger a downgrade, because credit metrics would likely diverge from our current expectations.

Ratings List

New Rating

Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica S.A.
Senior Unsecured brAAA

Ratings Affirmed

Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica S.A. Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/--
Brazilian Rating Scale brAAA/Stable/brA-1
Commercial Paper brA-1