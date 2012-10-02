版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica notes 'brAAA'

Overview
     -- We view Brazil-based electricity transmission company TAESA's 
financial risk profile as "intermediate" with sound credit metrics.
     -- We continue assessing its business risk profile as "satisfactory" 
although with a better competitive position after the diversification of its 
asset base following the incorporation of newly acquired transmission lines.
     -- We are assigning our 'brAAA' rating to the company's new R$1.6 billion 
debentures.
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB-' global scale and 'brAAA' national scale 
corporate credit ratings. 


Rating Action
On Oct. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'brAAA' 
long-term issue rating to Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica S.A.'s 
 (TAESA) proposed R$1.6 billion nonconvertible unsecured debentures.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-' global scale and 'brAAA' national scale
corporate credit ratings on the company. The outlook is stable.

Rationale
The ratings on TAESA reflect our view of its  "satisfactory" business risk 
profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. TAESA benefits from 
monopoly rights on large energy transmission assets in Brazil, which provide 
it with a stable and predictable revenue stream for the next several years. 
Our opinion about TAESA's transmission assets is favorable, considering the 
adequate regulatory framework and a permitted revenues model based on asset 
availability that insulates TAESA from volume risk. TAESA's assets are modern 
and well built, and operating efficiency has been traditionally high, 
reflecting in availability rates above 99% and regulatory revenue discounts 
below 1.5% in the past five years. The negative rating factors are TAESA's 
aggressive dividend policy and acquisition-based growth strategy, which 
deplete its strong operating cash generation. The company has acquired some 
transmission assets from Abengoa Concessoes Brasil Holdings for about R$2 
billion and part of the assets of Cemig Geracao e Transmissao  (jointly named 
TBE Group) for R$1.7 billion, which is still pending regulatory approval.

Following these acquisitions, TAESA's asset base is more diversified and less 
dependent on Novatrans and TSN, two transmission lines that connect the grids 
in the northeastern with southeastern parts of the country and in the 
northeastern coastal area with the countryside. After the pending approvals 
for the acquisitions, the company's 24 transmission concessions, which will 
span almost 10,000 kilometers, will improve its competitive position and 
profitability. The recent regulatory provision for the renovation of the 
electric sector concessions expiring between 2015 and 2017 will not affect 
TAESA, because its concessions expire after 2029. The National System Operator 
(ONS), a government entity, exercises operating control on the transmission 
lines, and TAESA is responsible for the construction and maintenance of the 
assets. ONS also acts as billing agent, and manages credit delinquency in the 
system. TAESA is allowed annual permitted revenue (APR), which is annually 
adjusted for inflation. Most of TAESA's concessions do not pass productivity 
gains to customers as tariff resets during the first half of the concession 
(30 years), which maximizes return to the company. The APR will drop by half 
after year 15 of the operations' start-up, which will impact TAESA's main 
assets in 2018 and thereafter.

The company's financial profile has been sound and will improve further after 
the completion of the acquisitions and extension of debt maturities following 
the repayment of debt that TAESA raised to finance the acquisitions. In our 
view, TAESA's capital structure strengthened on successful re-IPO of R$1.75 
billion, which the company will use to fund its aggressive acquisition plan. 
TAESA reported total debt to EBITDA of 3.7x and funds from operations (FFO) to 
total debt of 26% in 2011. Based on pro forma financial results, which 
consolidate Abengoa and TBE Group assets, our base-case scenario projects 
total debt to EBITDA improving to 2.0x from 3.0x and FFO to total debt 
increasing to about 30%-45% in the next couple of years. We also assume, as 
our base case, that TAESA will be able to raise the maximum amount of the 
debentures and its credit metrics will continue to be in line with an 
investment-grade rating. TAESA's dividend policy should remain somewhat 
aggressive in the next few years, but capital expenditures will be low, as no 
significant investments in the existing transmission lines are projected.

Cemig Geracao e Transmissao S.A. (Cemig GT; BB/Stable/--) controls 43.4% of 
TAESA and investment fund FIP Coliseu controls 29.5%. According to our 
criteria, TAESA has some independence in decision making and certain cash 
segregation between it and Cemig GT, such that the rating on the parent does 
not limit that on TAESA. 

Liquidity
We view TAESA's liquidity as "adequate," which is based on the following 
assumptions:
     -- We expect cash sources to exceed cash uses by 1.3x-2.0x in the next 
two years;
     -- Cash sources would remain higher than cash uses even if EBITDA 
declined by about 30% in the next two years;
     -- Dividend policy should remain aggressive, but could be a potential 
source of funds and liquidity, if needed, as shareholders should remain 
supportive of its strategic investment;
     -- TAESA benefits from good access to commercial banks, and debt and 
capital markets. The re-IPO of R$1.75 billion and the R$1.6 billion debt 
issuance, which can increase by 35% with tranches maturing in the next five, 
eight, and 12 years, are important sources of liquidity.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our opinion that TAESA will maintain the 
"intermediate" financial risk profile and "adequate" liquidity while it 
incorporates its recent acquisitions. We don't factor additional M&A activity 
or greenfield investments that could potentially weaken its financial metrics. 

We project TAESA's total debt to EBITDA improving to less than 3.0x in 2013 
and around 2.0x afterwards and FFO to total debt of 30%-45%. Deteriorating 
operations that cause revenue discounts to exceed 5% or a reduction in EBITDA 
margins to 80% due to higher costs could trigger a downgrade, because credit 
metrics would likely diverge from our current expectations.

Ratings List
New Rating

Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica S.A.
 Senior Unsecured                       brAAA              

Ratings Affirmed

Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica S.A.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB-/Stable/--     
 Brazilian Rating Scale                 brAAA/Stable/brA-1 
 Commercial Paper                       brA-1              

