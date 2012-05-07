版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 8日 星期二 01:14 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates Select Medical notes 'B-'

May 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
ratings to the proposed $365 million senior notes due 2020 to be issued by
Select Medical Corp. We rated the notes 'B-' (two notches lower than the 'B+'
corporate credit rating on the company) with a recovery rating of '6',
indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the
event of a payment default. The proceeds of this issue will refinance Select's
outstanding subordinated notes due 2015.  	
	
The corporate credit rating on Select is 'B+' and the rating outlook is 	
stable. The rating reflects our assessment of the company's business risk 	
profile as "weak" (according to our criteria) because of significant 	
reimbursement risk, particularly from the government as Medicare generates 	
about half of the company's total revenues.	
	
The rating is also based on our view of the company's financial risk profile 	
as "aggressive," reflected in our expectation that the current debt to EBITDA 	
level of about 4.5x will remain at or below that level in 2012 on better 	
near-term reimbursement prospects and our confidence that the company is 	
committed to this level. 	
	
We expect our revenue growth estimates, coupled with our anticipated margin 	
decline to drive a small 3% increase in EBITDA. We also expect Select to 	
generate about $120 million of discretionary cash flow in 2012, but believe it 	
will be used mostly to fund share repurchases. We believe Select's relatively 	
shareholder-friendly policy will take priority over repaying debt.	

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Select Medical Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating          B+/Stable/--	
	
New Ratings	
	
Select Medical Corp.	
 Senior Unsecured	
  $365 mil notes due 2020         B-	
   Recovery Rating                6	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐