版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 8日 星期二 02:06 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates Devon Energy

May 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB+' senior
unsecured debt rating to Devon Energy Corp.'s (BBB+/Stable/A-2) proposed
five-year, 10-year, and 30-year benchmark note offering. The company plans to
use proceeds from the notes to repay commercial paper borrowings as they come
due, to repay its revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes.
As of April 30, 2012, Devon had $3.7 billion of commercial paper borrowings
($1.7 billion of which matures in the next 30 days) and $600 million drawn on
its revolver. Total funded debt as of March 31, 2012, was $10.8 billion.    	
	
The ratings on Oklahoma City, Okla.-based Devon Energy reflect our view of the 	
company's "satisfactory" business risk and "intermediate" financial risk. 	
Devon is one of the largest independent exploration and production (E&P) 	
companies in North America, with a competitive full-cycle cost structure and 	
strong organic growth prospects. Financial leverage is relatively 	
conservative. 	
	
RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008.	
	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Devon Energy Corp.	
 Corporate credit rating               BBB+/Stable/A-2	
	
New Ratings	
 Senior unsecured debt	
  Proposed five-year benchmark note    BBB+	
  Proposed 10-year benchmark note      BBB+	
  Proposed 30-year benchmark note      BBB+

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐