版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 8日 星期二 03:15 BJT

TEXT-S&P revises Tekni-Plex outlook to positive

May 7 - Overview	
     -- U.S.-based packaging manufacturer Tekni-Plex Inc. is planning to issue 	
$480 million of senior secured notes to refinance its existing debt.	
     -- We are affirming the 'B-' corporate credit rating and revising our 	
outlook to positive from negative.	
     -- We are assigning our 'B-' issue-level rating and '4' recovery rating 	
to Tekni-Plex's proposed notes. 	
     -- The positive outlook reflects the improved financial profile that 	
would result from the proposed refinancing and our expectation that operating 	
performance over the next year could support credit metrics in line with 	
slightly higher ratings. 	
	
Rating Action	
On May 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on King 	
of Prussia, Pa.-based Tekni-Plex Inc. to positive from negative and affirmed 	
its 'B-' corporate credit rating.	
	
At the same time, based on preliminary terms and conditions, we assigned our 	
'B-' issue-level rating (same as the corporate credit rating) and '4' recovery 	
rating to the company's proposed $480 million senior secured notes due 2019. 	
The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation for average (30% to 50%) 	
recovery in the event of a payment default.	
	
The company plans to use the net proceeds, along with $50 million from an 	
equity issuance to repay about $524 million in existing debt and fund 	
transaction fees and expenses. We expect the amended $60 million asset-based 	
(ABL) revolving credit facility to be undrawn at close of the transaction.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision reflects the company's improved financial profile arising 	
from the proposed refinancing, which would significantly extend the debt 	
maturity profile and reduce constraints related restrictive financial 	
covenants. The positive outlook also recognizes the moderate improvement in 	
the company's earnings over the past few years. We expect volume growth in key 	
segments such as health care and benefits from the company's ongoing cost 	
reduction efforts to support stable to modestly improving operating 	
performance over the next year. 	
	
The ratings on Tekni-Plex Inc. reflect the packaging and tubing manufacturer's 	
variable operating results because of exposure to the price fluctuations of 	
its polymer-based raw materials, some customer concentration, and our 	
expectations for weak cash flow protection metrics, including funds from 	
operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt below 10%. These risk factors are only 	
partially offset by the company's leading competitive positions in many of its 	
niche markets and moderate end-market diversity. We characterize Tekni-Plex's 	
business risk profile as weak and its financial risk profile as highly 	
leveraged.	
	
With nearly $650 million in sales, Tekni-Plex is a manufacturer of rigid and 	
flexible packaging for health care, foods, consumer products, and specialty 	
markets. Following several years of weak operating results, the company 	
underwent a corporate restructuring, in which the company replaced executive 	
management and instituted a variety of cost reduction efforts. Since 2008, the 	
company has rationalized its manufacturing footprint, exited some unprofitable 	
product lines and increased plant efficiencies. These actions have helped the 	
company's EBITDA expand despite the fact that revenues have fallen by more 	
than 15% since 2008. We expect EBITDA will be greater than $90 million at the 	
end of fiscal 2012 (ending June 2012), as compared with over $50 million in 	
fiscal 2008, Trailing-12-month EBITDA margin was about 13% as of Dec. 30, 	
2011, up modestly from the same period ended the previous year. Return on 	
capital has remained weak at about 5%. 	
	
Tekni-Plex competes primarily in industries characterized by steady demand 	
growth rates in the low-single-digit percentage range. For example, 	
approximately 25% of sales are made through its Dolco segment, which serves 	
stable consumer end markets, including the mature polystyrene egg carton 	
market. The company also maintains leading market positions in some higher 	
growth, niche markets, such as closure liners, aerosol and dispensing pump 	
packaging, vinyl medical compounds, blister packaging and medical device 	
tubing. Tekni-Plex benefits from some geographic diversity; they derive about 	
25% of sales from outside of North America. Moderate entry barriers provide 	
protection in some segments, particularly in pharmaceutical blister packaging. 	
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration standards govern the testing, approval, 	
manufacturing, and sale of products, and the type of blister packaging tends 	
to be specified during the initial phases of new drug development.	
	
Despite its competitive position, the company has limited, albeit improving, 	
pricing flexibility to pass through elevated raw material costs to its 	
retailer customer base. Roughly one-third of the company's revenues are under 	
contracts which contain raw material cost pass-through provisions. In the 	
company's core segments, it is able to pass through raw material price 	
changes, typically with a three to six months lag. This lag has caused some 	
volatility in quarterly earnings and margins. Many of the company's products 	
use polymer-based raw materials such as polystyrene, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) 	
resins, and plasticizers, which have been subject to pricing volatility in 	
recent periods. In addition, garden hose product sales are highly seasonal and 	
vulnerable to weather conditions. Through various cost reduction initiatives 	
in the past few years, management has been able to improve earnings in this 	
segment, although EBITDA and margins are significantly lower than the 	
company's other segments. 	
	
Although Tekni-Plex's credit metrics have improved as earnings have 	
strengthened over the past year, the company's financial profile remains 	
highly leveraged. Pro forma for the proposed transaction, we expect total 	
adjusted debt to EBITDA will be about 5.7x and funds from operations (FFO) to 	
total adjusted debt will be about 7.5%. We adjust our debt balances to include 	
amounts related to the capitalization of operating leases, underfunded pension 	
and other postretirement benefit obligations, and tax-adjusted asset 	
retirement obligations, environmental liabilities, and self-insurance 	
accruals. The sum of the amounts of these debt-like obligations is roughly $45 	
million. We expect that financial metrics will improve modestly based on our 	
scenario forecast for gradual demand improvement over the next year. 	
	
The company's ownership adds some uncertainty to the company's financial 	
policy. About two-thirds of the company's equity is held by affiliates of 	
Oaktree Capital Management L.P., with roughly another 15% held by affiliates 	
of Avenue Capital Group. We do not expect these percentages to change 	
materially with this proposed transaction.	
	
Liquidity	
We view Tekni-Plex's liquidity as adequate. Pro forma for the transaction, we 	
expect that there will minimal borrowings under the $60 million asset-backed 	
revolving loan facility (ABL), with about $8 million in letters of credit 	
outstanding. As a result of the refinancing, the financial covenants, which 	
were tight under the existing term loan and had limited effective availability 	
under the ABL, will be going away. The ABL contains a springing fixed-charge 	
covenant of 1.0x, which applies if availability drops below $9 million. Based 	
on our scenario forecasts, we expect the company to remain above this 	
threshold and, therefore, it should not be subject to the springing covenant 	
in the next few quarters. Because of the seasonality of the business, we 	
expect working capital usage to peak during the second and third fiscal 	
quarters, with peak borrowings of $10 million to $15 million. We expect 	
capital expenditures to remain in the $15 million to $20 million range over 	
the next few years.	
	
Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:	
	
     -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity to exceed its uses by 	
1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months. 	
     -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by 	
15%.	
     -- Pro forma for the refinancing, the debt maturity profile is favorable 	
with no maturities until 2017, when the ABL would mature.	
     -- We believe the company has the ability to absorb low-probability 	
shocks due to liquidity provided by the ABL and our expectation for modest 	
free cash flow generation. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Tekni-Plex Inc. 	
to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The positive outlook reflects our view that, following completion of the 	
proposed refinancing transaction, the company's debt maturity profile will 	
improve significantly and the elimination of tight financial covenants will 	
allow the company to maintain adequate liquidity. Our base case assumes modest 	
volume growth, primarily driven by the health care and specialty packaging 	
segments, and that the company will be able to pass through raw material 	
increases, albeit with a bit of a lag. We assume that management and ownership 	
will remain supportive of credit quality and, therefore, we have not factored 	
into our analysis any distributions to shareholders or meaningful debt-funded 	
acquisitions.  	
	
Based on our scenario forecasts, we could raise the ratings modestly if EBITDA 	
margins increase by 100 basis points or more from current levels. We could 	
also raise the ratings if improved free cash flow generation from improved 	
earnings and working capital reductions allows the company to reduce debt. If 	
this were to happen, we expect that debt to EBITDA would decrease to about 5x, 	
a level we consider appropriate for a higher rating. 	
	
We could lower the rating if Tekni-Plex does not refinance the debt maturities 	
as expected, leaving the company with tight financial covenants and 	
significant maturities over the next year. In our downside scenario, we could 	
lower the ratings if a spike in raw material costs caused EBITDA margins to 	
decrease by 300 basis points or more from expected levels. At this point, we 	
would expect that the company's credit metrics would weaken significantly, 	
including leverage deteriorating to 7x and funds from operations to total 	
adjusted debt dropping below 5%. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009 	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The 	
Packaging Industry, Dec. 4, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised To Positive	
                                        To                 From	
Tekni-Plex Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Positive/--     B-/Negative/--	
	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
Tekni-Plex Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         B                  	
  Recovery Rating                       2              	
	
	
New Rating	
Tekni-Plex Inc.	
 Senior Secured	
  US$480 mil nts due 2019               B-                 	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐