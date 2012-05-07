版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 8日 星期二 04:09 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's revises ATP Oil & Gas Corp outlook

May 7 Moody's revises ATP Oil & Gas Corp outlook to developing from negative

