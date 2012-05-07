版本:
TEXT-Fitch affirms Pacific Life ratings

May 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Pacific LifeCorp (PLC) and
certain of its subsidiaries, including Pacific Life Insurance Company (PLIC).
The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full ratings list follows at the end of this
release.	
	
The rating affirmation is based on PLC's diverse business profile, strong
statutory capitalization, good liquidity and stabilizing operating and
investment performance. Somewhat offsetting these positives are the increased
leverage across the organization and expectations of lower earnings which will
pressure organic capital generation.	
	
PLIC had statutory capitalization of $6.3 billion at year-end 2011, up $146
million from the prior year-end. Favorably, PLIC has diversified its product
portfolio with a greater emphasis on fixed annuities (FA) and more simplified
variable annuity (VA) and universal life (UL) products while also de-emphasizing
or exiting capital intensive products, such as guaranteed investment contracts
(GICs) and funding agreements. The company has also strengthened its VA hedging
program, which should lessen the statutory capital impact if capital markets
experience significant deterioration. Fitch expects PLIC's reported RBC to
exhibit above-average volatility due to fluctuations in regulatory capital
requirements for its VA business and PLIC's decision to not utilize captive
reinsurance, arrangements that are used extensively by other major VA
competitors to mitigate this volatility. At year-end 2011 the company's RBC
declined to 467% from 617% at the prior year-end.	
	
Full year 2011 results were below Fitch's expectations. PLC reported net income
of $681 million on a GAAP basis in 2011, which included a $402 million benefit
related to a change in the company's deferred acquisition cost (DAC) accounting
method. On a statutory basis PLIC reported a loss of $735 million, which
included a loss related to the company's acquisition of Manulife's retrocession
business. Income on both a GAAP and statutory basis was negatively impacted by a
decline in market interest rates and increased interest rate volatility in 2011.
Fitch expects prospective earnings to lag pre-crisis levels due to elevated
hedging costs, lower investment yields and higher interest expenses. Fitch
believes further investment losses, particularly in the company's commercial
mortgage and RMBS portfolio, should remain manageable in context with PLIC's
statutory capitalization and earnings.	
	
Fitch views PLC's financial flexibility as constrained given the increased
financial leverage, limited access to external equity capital and modest organic
statutory earnings generation prospects. While PLC's traditional GAAP-based
financial leverage ratio at 22% is consistent with industry norms, the high
total financing and commitments (TFC) ratio at 1.1 times (x) as well as the
heavy use of surplus notes at PLIC at 18% of statutory capitalization diverges
from that of life industry peers. The high TFC ratio is driven by the capital
intensive profile of the company's aircraft leasing subsidiary, Aviation Capital
Group (ACG). PLIC's statutory carrying value of ACG was $1.2 billion at year-end
2011.	
	
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include:	
--Financial leverage ratio at or above 30%;	
--TFC ratio above 1.4x;	
--Decline in statutory capital of 10% or more;	
--Significant earnings and capital volatility;	
--Losses or rapid growth at aircraft leasing subsidiary;	
--Significant change in macro environment (tax law changes, interest rate spike,
etc.).	
	
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:	
--Decline in surplus notes component of statutory capital below 15% could lead
to an upgrade in surplus notes rating;	
--Decline in TFC ratio to 1.0x or below;	
--Sustained improvement in operating performance as evidenced by an increase in
GAAP EBIT-to-interest coverage ratios to near 10x;	
--Demonstrated success in executing shift in product and distribution strategy.	
	
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:	
	
Pacific LifeCorp	
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-';	
--$450 million 6% senior notes due 2020 at 'BBB+';	
--$600 million 6.6% senior notes due 2033 at 'BBB+'.	
	
Pacific Life Insurance Company	
--Long-term IDR at 'A';	
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'A+';	
--$150 million 7.9% surplus notes due 2023 at 'BBB+';	
--$1,000 million 9.25% surplus notes due 2039 at 'BBB+';	
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';	
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.	
	
Pacific Life & Annuity Company	
--IFS at 'A+'.	
	
Pacific Life Re Limited	
--IFS at 'A+'.	
	
Pacific Life Funding, LLC	
--Funding agreement-backed note program at 'A+'.	
Pacific Life Global Funding	
--Funding agreement-backed note program at 'A+'.	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
