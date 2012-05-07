版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 8日 星期二 04:52 BJT

TEXT-Fitch may cut Abbott Laboratories 'A+' IDR

May 7 - Fitch Ratings has placed Abbott Laboratories' (ABT's)
Long-term ratings on Negative Watch. In addition, Fitch has affirmed ABT's
Short-term ratings at 'F1'. A full list of ABT's ratings follows at the end of
this press release. The ratings apply to approximately $15.4 billion of debt
outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011.	
	
THE RATINGS REFLECT THE FOLLOWING FACTORS:	
--ABT has significantly reduced debt ($3.5 billion) and leverage (1.54x from
1.89x) since the last committee in May 2011. However, the proposed spinoff of
its proprietary pharmaceutical business still leaves uncertainty regarding the
true profitability of legacy ABT and its ultimate capital structure.	
--ABT will need to allocate significant debt to the proprietary pharmaceutical
business in order to keep its 'A+' credit rating. --Given the smaller size and
the expected lower margins for legacy ABT, Fitch expects that it will need to
operate with stronger leverage to maintain its 'A+' rating.	
--Fitch expects to resolve the Negative Watch once more financial information
becomes available regarding the profitability and capital structure of post-spin
ABT.	
	
OPERATING/CREDIT PROFILE UNCERTAIN:	
Fitch believes the spin-off of ABT's proprietary pharmaceutical business is
strategically sound, given the differences in its operating model and end-user
geographies. Legacy ABT will retain a diversified business model, although less
so following the spin-off, and substantially reduced patent-cliff risk.	
	
Fitch expects ABT's diversified product portfolio will continue to produce
mid-single-digit organic growth in the intermediate term, given the strength of
its product offerings and the mix of its end-user geographies. Faster growing
emerging markets will represent a larger portion of legacy ABT's revenues. As a
result, Fitch believes the remaining firm will continue to generate strong cash
flow relative to its revenue base.	
	
LEVERAGE REMAINS MODESTLY HIGH:	
While the amount of debt that will remain at legacy ABT after separation is
uncertain, the company currently has leverage that is modestly high for the 'A+'
rating category. At year-end 2012, ABT's dent leverage was reduced to 1.53x
versus 1.89x 12 months earlier. The company accomplished this through strong
operational performance and the pay-down of roughly $3.5 billion of maturing and
short-term debt.	
	
STILL DIVERSIFIED, BUT LESS SO:	
Post spin-off, legacy ABT's will operate with a less diversified business model,
in terms of the number of segments it operates. In addition, the proprietary
pharmaceuticals segment is highly profitable and cash generating. After the
spin-off, the largest segment of legacy ABT's business, Nutritionals, will
represent roughly only 28% of firm sales, compared to the current business
model, in which proprietary pharmaceuticals comprise 44% of total firm sales.	
	
	
PATENT CLIFFS LESS OF A RISK:	
Without the branded and specialty pharmaceutical businesses, patent expiries
will be much less of a risk for legacy ABT. The remaining businesses have much
shorter product life cycles, where new devices are often developed and launched
into the marketplace before many of existing devices' key patents expire.
Nonetheless, intellectual property (IP) protection will remain critical to the
business, given the potential for competitors to infringe. Regardless, Fitch
believes this dynamic will have less of an impact than the significant drop in
revenue and profitability that is often associated with the patent expiry of a
branded pharmaceutical.	
	
EMERGING MARKETS OFFER GROWTH:	
Pro forma legacy ABT expects to generate roughly 39% of its revenues from
emerging markets, compared to the 12% that proprietary pharmaceuticals will
likely generate. In particular, the established pharmaceuticals and nutritionals
segments derive about 50% and 30% of their sales from emerging markets,
respectively. Legacy ABT expects that the emerging markets will account for
nearly 50% of its total sales by 2015, given the difference in expected growth
rates between the developed and emerging markets.	
	
CASH DEPLOYMENT:	
Fitch believes legacy ABT will remain acquisitive, focusing on companies or
device platforms that offer innovation and growth, as technological advancement
in the device sector is still relatively fragmented. In addition, ABT will
likely consider targets that offer further expansion opportunities into
favorable geographies. Share repurchases will likely continue, especially in the
absence of viable acquisition targets. Dividends should remain manageable for
the firm.	
	
	
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE:	
ABT has strong liquidity, as the company generated roughly $4.5 billion in free
cash flow during LTM ending Dec. 31, 2011 and ended with the period with
approximately $8.1 billion in cash/short-term investments. At Dec 31, 2011, ABT
had approximately $2.3 billion in short-term debt outstanding, with a $3 billion
credit facility that expires in 2012 and a $3.7 billion facility that expires in
2013. The company had roughly $15.4 billion in total debt with approximately $1
billion in 2012, $500 million in 2014, and $750 million in 2015.	
	
	
Fitch places the following ratings for ABT on Negative Watch:	
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A+';	
--Senior unsecured bank loan 'A+';	
--Senior unsecured debt 'A+'.	
	
Fitch affirms ABT's Short-term ratings as follows:	
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';	
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.	
	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors.The
issuer did not participate in the rating process other than through the medium
of its public disclosure.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011);	
--'For-Profit Hospital Quarterly Diagnosis: Fourth Quarter 2012' (April 25,
2012);	
--'Navigating the Drug Channel- Long-Term Care Pharmacies: At the Mouth' (April
20, 2012);	
--'Navigating the Drug Channel- PBMs: In Flux' (March 27, 2012);	
--'Navigating the Drug Channel- Drug Distributors: A Deeper Dive' (March 13,
2012).	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Corporate Rating Methodology	
For-Profit Hospital Quarterly Diagnosis: Fourth-Quarter 2011	
Navigating the Drug Channel: Long-Term Care Pharmacies: At the Mouth	
Navigating the Drug Channel: Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) in Flux	
Navigating the Drug Channel -- Drug Distributors: A Deeper Dive

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐