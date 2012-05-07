版本:
TEXT-Fitch revises First National of Nebraska outlook to positive

May 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed First National of Nebraska's (FNNI) long-
and short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+' and 'B', respectively. The
Rating Outlook has been revised to Positive from Stable. A complete list of
ratings is provided at the end of this release.	
	
The affirmation of FNNI's IDR reflects the company's more stable operating
performance, an improvement in asset quality ratios, as well as stronger
regulatory capital ratios.	
	
Fitch's Positive Outlook reflects the view that FNNI's operating performance
could strengthen over the near-to-medium term and potentially warrant a higher
rating. This view is predicated on Fitch's belief that FNNI's earnings and
profitability should improve as it pursues additional strategic partnerships in
its credit card portfolio and that the company's overall credit quality
continues to improve.	
	
Fitch believes the potential positives described above should also allow FNNI to
continue to enhance capital ratios, which Fitch notes could allow FNNI to
compare more favorably with higher rated entities.	
	
Fitch notes that FNNI's loan portfolio has experienced positive credit trends as
both past due loans and non-accruals loans were down 37% and 33%, respectively
over the past year compared to fiscal year 2010 (FY10). Classified, special
mention and net-charge offs also experienced significant improvements after
peaking in the first quarter of 2010 (1Q10). Fitch expects these trends to
continue.	
	
Fitch highlights that these positive credit quality trends have occurred
throughout FNNI's loan book, including the credit card portfolio, which accounts
for roughly 40% of loans, as well as the remainder of the portfolio, which is
represented mostly by commercial real-estate (CRE) and agriculture loans.	
	
Historically, Fitch has considered FNNI's capital management to be aggressive;
however, the company has since improved its capital ratios which have been
boosted through retained earnings, the sale of FNNI's merchant processing
business, and more optimal levels of risk-weighted assets.	
	
FNNI's risk based Tier 1 ratio improved to 12.46% at FY11 compared to 10.50% in
FY10, representing an almost 19% increase. Fitch also considers holding company
liquidity to be noticeably improved, as this was previously considered a ratings
weakness.	
	
In evaluating the Positive Outlook, Fitch will assess FNNI's ability to achieve
sustainable core return on assets of at least 0.75% while maintaining stable to
improving credit quality. In addition, Fitch's assessment will also consider
FNNI's capital buffer above minimum regulatory requirements, as well as relative
to the capital ratios of similarly rated entities.	
	
Alternatively, factors that could negatively weigh on FNNI's ratings include
stagnant operating performance, a reversal of the currently positive credit
trends, as well as any significant shareholder capital distributions.	
	
The latter could constrain upward ratings momentum to the extent that
distributions either slow FNNI's capital build relative to similarly rated
institutions or even cause the company's capital ratios to decline on an
absolute basis.	
	
FNNI is a $15.3 billion bank holding company headquartered in Omaha, NE, with
operations spanning Nebraska, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and Illinois. The
main operating bank, First National Bank of Omaha, represents over 85% of
consolidated assets. In 2002, FNNI became a private company and is controlled by
the Lauritzen family.	
	
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:	
	
First National of Nebraska, Inc.	
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+';	
--Short-term IDR at 'B';	
--Viability rating at 'bb+';	
--Support rating at '5';	
--Support rating floor at 'NF'.	
	
First National Bank of Omaha	
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+';	
--Short-term IDR at 'B';	
--Viability rating at 'bb+';	
--Support rating at '5';	
--Support rating floor at 'NF';	
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB-';	
--Short-term deposits at 'F3';	
--Subordinated debt at 'BB'.	
	
Following the merger into First National Bank of Omaha, Fitch has withdrawn the
ratings for the following:	
	
First National Bank (Fort Collins)	
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+';	
--Short-term IDR at 'B';	
--Viability rating at 'bb+';	
--Support rating at '5';	
--Support rating floor at 'NF';	
--long-term deposits at 'BBB-';	
--short-term deposits at 'F3';	
	
First National Bank (North Platte)	
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+';	
--Short-term IDR at 'B';	
--Viability rating at 'bb+';	
--Support rating at '5';	
--Support rating floor at 'NF';	
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB-';	
--Short-term deposits at 'F3';	
	
The Rating Outlook is Positive.	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2010);	
--'Bank Holding Companies' (Aug. 16, 2011);	
--'Fitch Core Capital: The Primary Measure of Bank Capitalisation' (Jan. 19,
2012);	
--'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities' (Dec. 15, 2011);	
--'Global Card Network Review - Processing a Changing Landscape' (April 11,
2012).	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria	
Bank Holding Companies	
Fitch Core Capital: The Primary Measure of Bank Capitalisation	
Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities	
Global Card Network Review (Processing a Changing Landscape)

