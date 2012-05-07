版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 8日 星期二 05:26 BJT

LOUISIANAPACIFIC/BRIEF (URGENT)

May 7 Louisiana Pacific Corp : * Moodys affirms Louisiana pacifics ba3 cfr; assigns b1 rating to proposed

notes

