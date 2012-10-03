版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 3日 星期三 23:38 BJT

TEXT-S&P ratess Roofing Supply Group proposed loan

Overview
     -- Dallas-based Roofing Supply Group LLC (RSG) plans to increase its 
seven-year bank term loan B by $25 million to $315 million and will utilize 
proceeds to repay revolving credit borrowings.
     -- We are assigning our 'B' issue-level rating to the proposed $315 
million senior secured bank term loan B. We are also affirming our other 
ratings on RSG, including our 'B' corporate credit rating. 
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company 
will continue to generate modest positive free cash flow and maintain strong 
liquidity while reducing total adjusted leverage to 5.5x or below by the end 
of 2013.
 
Rating Action
On Oct.3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a 'B' issue-level 
rating (the same as the corporate credit rating) to RSG's proposed $315 
million seven-year senior secured bank term loan B. The recovery rating is 
'3', indicating our expectation of a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for 
lenders in the event of a payment default. At the same time, we affirmed our 
existing ratings on RSG, including the 'B' corporate credit rating. The 
outlook is stable.

Rationale

The affirmation of our existing ratings and the assignment of the 'B' issue 
level rating on the upsized term loan on RSG reflect our assessment of the 
company's "weak" business risk profile and its "highly leveraged" financial 
profile. Our financial risk assessment reflects current total debt/EBITDA 
leverage (adjusted for operating leases) of about 6x, which resulted from 
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice'spartially debt financed acquisition of the company 
earlier this year.

Our business risk assessment incorporates modest but improving operating 
profitability as a distributor, geographic diversity limited to the U.S., a 
relatively small size and scale of operations, highly competitive end markets, 
and exposure to volatile construction cycles and unpredictable weather 
patterns. 

Our baseline scenario assumes that RSG's sales will be flat to slightly down 
in 2012 due to lower demand caused by less storm activity and slightly lower 
average selling prices. Higher demand caused by increased housing starts 
partially offset the decline in repair-related activity. Our economist 
currently expects starts to rise 24% from 2011 levels to 760,000 in 2012.

For 2013, we project sales to increase 5% to 10% based on our economist's 
projection of 930,000 housing starts and mid-single digit increase in 
residential repair and remodeling driven by a slowly recovering economy. As a 
result, we estimate leverage, currently about 6x, to increase slightly by 
year-end 2012 due to the additional term loan borrowings and reduced EBITDA 
compared with last year's unusually strong performance as a result of excess 
storm activity. We expect credit measures to improve in 2013 as housing starts 
increase and consumers spend more on deferred roof replacements, with 
leverage, improving to about 5.5x or less by the end of 2013. We also expect 
interest coverage to be about 3x and funds from operations (FFO)-to-total debt 
to be between 10% and 15% by that time.

RSG benefits from relatively stable demand because more than 80% of its 
current sales come from necessary repairs and replacement, which we view as 
largely non-discretionary. We are maintaining a positive long-term view of the 
roofing industry, given an aging housing stock and high percentage of 
replacement business. Weather can also significantly affect  sales, as repairs 
required after hurricanes and other severe storms often cause an increase in 
roofing sales, and stable weather patterns can result in less demand. Still, 
the market is highly fragmented, and RSG faces intense competition from both 
larger, better capitalized companies and smaller local players.

RSG is the fourth-largest distributor of roofing materials and supplies in the 
U.S., with 59 branches in 26 states serving a diverse group of roofing 
contractors, home builders, and retailers. 

Liquidity
We believe the company has a strong liquidity profile due to a very favorable 
capital structure (with minimum debt maturities and capital spending 
requirements over the next several years), no financial ratio maintenance 
requirements, positive cash flow generation, and significant availability 
under its $175 million asset-based revolving credit facility.

Our view of the company's liquidity profile takes into consideration the 
following factors:

     -- We expect that liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash 
flow, and availability under its $175 million ABL revolving credit facility) 
will exceed uses by 1.5x over the next 12 months and 1x over the next 24 
months.
     -- We expect that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if 
EBITDA were to decline by 30%. Given the company will not be subject to 
financial ratio maintenance covenants, we would not view liquidity as impaired 
following a 30% drop in EBITDA.
 
Based on our baseline scenario, we expect discretionary cash flow of about $35 
million in each of the next two years, which would easily cover annual CAPEX 
requirements of about $5 million to $7 million per year, with the difference 
($25 million to $30 million) to be available for reduction of term loan 
principal.

The company also has a $175 million asset-based (ABL) revolving credit 
facility due 2017. The company generally borrows in the $20 million to $30 
million range during the first half of the year to fund seasonal growth, which 
usually reverts in the fourth quarter of the calendar year through cash 
collections. Cash balances are generally minimal until the fourth quarter. 

The company's liquidity also benefits from the proposed capital structure with 
only a fixed-charge requirement effective when availability under the ABL 
facility falls below minimum levels. Also, the company will have no debt 
maturities until 2017 when its ABL matures. 

Required amortization under the term loan will total $3.1 million per year. 
CAPEX requirements are very modest at $5 million to $7 million per year. We do 
not anticipate any dividend return to owners in the next one-two years. We 
think the company will do small bolt on acquisitions, probably totaling $25 
million or less in total and funded out of discretionary cash flow.

Recovery analysis
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a 'B' issue-level rating (the same 
as the corporate credit rating) to RSG's proposed $315 million seven-year 
senior secured bank term loan B. The recovery rating is '3', indicating our 
expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a 
payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's 
recovery report on Roofing Supply Group LLC to be published on RatingsDirect 
after this report.

Outlook
The outlook is stable. We expect end-market demand for RSG's products to be 
relatively flat over the next 12 months because expected increases in demand 
are likely to be offset by less storm activity compared with an unusually 
active 2011. As a result, we expect credit metrics to remain in line with a 
highly leveraged financial risk profile, with adjusted leverage about 6x for 
2012 and improving to about 5.5x or less by the end of 2013. In addition, we 
believe liquidity  in terms of cash, availability under the revolving credit 
facility, and cash flow from operations will be more than sufficient to meet 
the company's seasonal working capital needs and other obligations.

We could raise the ratings if RSG's operating prospects during the next 
several quarters exceed our current expectation due to stronger-than-expected 
housing starts and higher roof replacement volumes because of increased 
consumer confidence. Under this scenario, the company's adjusted leverage 
could trend towards 5x or below more quickly than we currently anticipate.

Although we think a downgrade is unlikely in the near term, we could take a 
negative rating action over the next year  if liquidity unexpectedly falls due 
to a large drop-off in revenues caused by renewed recessionary pressures, 
which would cause the company's borrowing availability under its ABL facility 
to contract. Specifically, we could take a negative action if total liquidity 
was less than $60 million as the company entered its working capital growth 
season. We could also lower the rating if the company pursued an aggressive 
debt financed acquisition or dividend policy, causing leverage to exceed 7x.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
 
Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Roofing Supply Group LLC
 Corporate credit rating                B/Stable/--        

Roofing Supply Group LLC
 Senior secured                         B                  
  Recovery rating                       3
 Senior unsecured                       CCC+               
  Recovery rating                       6

New Rating

Roofing Supply Group LLC
 Senior secured $315 mil.
bank term loan due May 2019             B                  

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐