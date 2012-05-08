TEXT S&P rates Louisiana-Pacific notes 'BB'

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
May 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'BB' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to U.S.-based Louisiana-Pacific Corp.'s proposed $300 million senior unsecured notes due 2020. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectations for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We expect the company to use proceeds to repay its 13% senior secured notes due 2017 and for general corporate purposes. Louisiana-Pacific is a leading manufacturer of building materials with operations in the U.S., Canada, and South America. Our corporate credit rating on the company is unchanged and continues to reflect our opinion that the company will maintain its "strong" liquidity until end markets recover sufficiently to support meaningful improvement in credit measures, which are currently very weak relative to our assessment of the company's financial risk as "significant". Our assessment of the company's business risk as "fair" reflects our view that Louisiana-Pacific has good operating leverage and that profitability will improve quickly when the nation's housing recovery accelerates, which we expect will begin this year. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the full analysis published March 29, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Industry Report Card: U.S. Natural Resources Companies Hang On To Ratings Stability Amid A Gradual Recovery, April 27, 2012 -- Recovery Report: Louisiana-Pacific Corp.'s Recovery Rating Profile, April 27, 2012 -- Full Analysis: Louisiana-Pacific Corp., March 29, 2012 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009. -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008. RATINGS LIST Louisiana-Pacific Corp. Corporate credit rating BB/Negative/-- New Rating $300 mil sr unsecd nts due 2020 BB Recovery rating 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.