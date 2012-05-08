版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 8日 星期二 23:22 BJT

AlcatelLucent/BRIEF (URGENT)

May 8 Alcatel Lucent SA : * Moodys downgrades Alcatel Lucent-to b2; stable outlook * Moodys downgrades Alcatel Lucent-to b2 from b1 stable outlook

