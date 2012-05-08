版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Penn Virginia Resources notes 'B'

May 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'B'
issue-level credit rating and '6' recovery rating to Penn Virginia Resource
Partners L.P.'s (PVR; BB-/Negative/--) proposed $450 million senior
unsecured notes due 2020. The company intends to use note proceeds to fund a
portion of the purchase price for its previously announced acquisition of Chief
Gathering LLC and repay a portion of the borrowings outstanding under its
revolver. As of March 31, 2012, PVR had total debt of $917 million.	
	
PVR is a master limited partnership that manages coal and natural resource 	
properties, and gathers and processes natural gas.   	
	
(For the corporate credit rating rationale, please see our research update on 	
PVR published on April 10, 2012, on RatingsDirect).	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH 	
Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry, 	
April 18, 2012	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Penn Virginia Resource Partners L.P.	
Corporate credit rating                  BB-/Negative/--) 	
	
New Ratings	
Penn Virginia Resource Partners L.P.	
Penn Virginia Resource Finance Corp. II	
$450 mil sr unsecd notes due 2020        B	
 Recovery rating                         6	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

