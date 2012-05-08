版本:
TEXT-S&P affirms AmWINS Group 'B' rating

Overview	
     -- U.S.-based AmWINS Group Inc. is refinancing its existing capital 	
structure in conjunction with its announced $1.3 billion leveraged buyout by 	
New Mountain Capital.	
     -- We are affirming our 'B' counterparty credit rating on AmWINS and 	
removing it from CreditWatch with developing implications where we placed it 	
on April 18, 2012, following the announcement of the acquisition.	
     -- At the same time, we are assigning our 'B+' issue-level rating and '2' 	
recovery rating to the company's proposed first-lien facilities and our 'CCC+' 	
issue-level rating and '6' recovery to its proposed second-lien facility.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that we expect the company's 	
credit protection measures to improve modestly throughout 2012 due to 	
favorable organic and inorganic earnings growth trends.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' 	
counterparty credit rating on Charlotte, N.C.-based AmWINS Group Inc.
 and removed it from CreditWatch with developing implications, where
we placed it on April 18, 2012, following the announced acquisition of AmWINS by
New Mountain Capital. The outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, we assigned our 'B+' debt rating with a '2' recovery rating, 	
indicating our expectation for substantial a (70%-90%) recovery of principal 	
in the event of a default, to AmWINS' proposed first-lien facilities, 	
consisting of a $295 million term loan and $75 million revolver. And we 	
assigned our 'CCC+' debt rating with a '6' recovery rating, indicating our 	
expectation for negligible a (0%-10%) recovery of principal in the event of a 	
default, to AmWINS proposed $350 million second-lien term loan.	
	
Rationale	
Our affirmation of the counterparty credit rating reflects our belief that, 	
although the proposed recapitalization under private equity sponsor New 	
Mountain Capital results in meaningfully weaker credit protection measures, 	
the company's business and financial profile will continue to be supportive of 	
the current rating level. Underpinning this, our rating already incorporated a 	
high likelihood that AmWINS would refinance its debt at somewhat higher levels 	
in light of the approaching maturities under its current capital structure. 	
Further, our better reassessment of the company's profitability provides for 	
additional capacity to support this increased debt and enable gradual 	
delevering.	
	
The $1.3 billion acquisition of AmWINS by New Mountain Capital includes a 	
sizeable $540 million equity component (about 40% of the considered purchase 	
price); however, a $782 million debt funding component (the other 60%) 	
materially worsens the company's credit fundamentals. Specifically, Standard & 	
Poor's adjusted total debt to EBITDA, pro forma for the transaction, 	
deteriorates to 7.5x (or 6.7x including earnings from AmWINS' January 2012 	
acquisition of the THB Group PLC) from 4.5x for full-year 2011 before the 	
transaction. Similarly, adjusted EBITDA fixed-charge coverage deteriorates to 	
1.6x (or 1.8x including THB earnings) from 3.2x for full-year 2011. These 	
ratios include a proposed $125 million subordinated payment-in-kind note 	
(unrated) that will reside at the holding company but that we consolidate in 	
our adjusted debt calculations.	
	
While the recapitalization has clearly worsened AmWINS' credit profile, we had 	
incorporated such a credit event in our current rating given the company's 	
upcoming 2013 maturities under its existing credit facilities. Although its 	
leverage profile with the proposed new credit facilities is still slightly 	
weaker than we had anticipated (our previously stated expectations were 6x 	
debt to adjusted EBITDA or below), we believe the company's sustained 	
competitive position and improving cash flow generating capabilities can 	
enable it to carry this increased debt load. Supporting this belief, AmWINS 	
has continued its track record of favorable performance over the past year. 	
For fiscal 2011, EBITDA grew sizably to $105 million in 2011 from $79 million 	
in 2010 on robust positive commission and fee organic revenue growth of 5.8%, 	
acquisition-related earnings (Colemont Global Group Ltd. and American 	
Southwest Insurance Managers Inc.), and margin improvement (EBITDA margin of 	
26% for fiscal year 2011 versus 24% for fiscal year 2010). Moreover, we expect 	
further performance gains in 2012 resulting from continued successful 	
execution of the company's targeted retailer penetration strategies, new 	
product development, and continued improving conditions in the company's 	
markets.	
	
The proposed transaction, if completed successfully, also qualitatively 	
improves the company's financial profile by extending its 2013 maturities to 	
2019 and beyond. While AmWINS' balance sheet is more levered as a result, we 	
view favorably the elimination of the nearing refinancing risk that exists 	
under its current capital structure.	
	
The counterparty credit rating on AmWINS reflects the company's limited 	
financial flexibility resulting from its highly leveraged capital structure. 	
The company faces earnings volatility due to its susceptibility to 	
underwriting, pricing, and economic cycles. Further, AmWINS faces integration 	
and execution risks in its growth-by-acquisition strategy. Offsetting these 	
negative factors is the company's enhanced competitive position following a 	
series of 28 opportunistic acquisitions since 2002. In addition to its niche 	
expertise in the excess and surplus market, the company differentiates itself 	
from peers through its increasingly diverse revenue base in its specialty 	
underwriting and group benefits divisions.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on AmWINS, to be 	
published later on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
For 2012, we expect that AmWINS will maintain its trajectory of favorable 	
performance, with an overall organic growth rate in the positive low- to 	
mid-single digit area arising from continued market share gains from 	
successful sales strategies as well as improving rate and exposure trends in 	
the company's markets. We believe EBITDA should increase to more than $125 	
million due to continued core earnings growth, the recent acquisition of THB, 	
and sustained margins of at least 25%. As a result of these performance gains, 	
we also expect AmWINS' credit protection measures to improve modestly by 	
year-end 2012, with a debt-to-last-12-month adjusted EBITDA of less than 7x 	
and EBITDA fixed-charge coverage of 2x or above. The company should also 	
generate healthy positive cash flows from operations, maintain a cushion of 	
unrestricted cash of at least $15 million, and remain comfortably in 	
compliance with its financial covenants.	
	
If, at any point during 2012, AmWINS appears to be underperforming relative to 	
our outlined expectations, we will consider lowering the ratings. The ratings 	
will particularly come under pressure if underperformance results from 	
financial management that's more aggressive than we expected, loss of market 	
share to competitors, or poor execution regarding management's international 	
expansion strategy. Given the company's highly levered profile following the 	
New Mountain Capital transaction, we don't expect to raise the rating over the 	
next year.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
U.S. Insurance Broker Criteria, April 22, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
AmWINS Group Inc.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        B/Stable/--        B/Watch Dev/--	
	
New Rating	
	
AmWINS Group Inc.	
 Senior Secured	
  US$350 mil fltg rate 2nd lien term    CCC+	
  bank ln due 2019	
   Recovery Rating                      6	
  US$75 mil 1st lien term bank ln due   B+	
  2017	
   Recovery Rating                      2	
  US$295 mil fltg rate 2nd lien term    B+	
  bank ln due 05/31/2019                	
   Recovery Rating                      2	
	
Not Rated Action; CreditWatch Action	
                                        To                 From	
AmWINS Group Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         NR                 B/Watch Dev	
  Recovery Rating                       NR                 3	
 Senior Secured                         NR                 CCC+/Watch Dev	
  Recovery Rating                       NR                 6	
	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

