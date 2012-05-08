版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 8日 星期二 23:36 BJT

PERSHINGSQUARE-CANADIANPACIFICRAILWAY/BRIEF (URGEN

TORONTO May 8 : * Pershings William Ackman says roughly one-third of Canadian Pacific Railway

shareholder votes are in, with over 95 percent in favor of pershing

slate

