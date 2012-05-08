版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 8日 星期二 23:56 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's raises Cardtronics corporate family rating

May 8 Moody's raises Cardtronics corporate family rating to Ba3 from B1

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐