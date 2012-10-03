版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 4日 星期四 01:55 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates Continental Airlines 2012-2 certificates

Oct 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'A-'(sf) rating to Continental Airlines Inc.'s series 2012-2 Class A
pass-through certificates with an expected maturity of Oct. 29, 2024, and its
'BBB-'(sf) rating to Continental's series 2012-2 Class B pass-through
certificates with an expected maturity of Oct. 29, 2020. The final legal
maturities will be 18 months after the expected maturity. Continental is issuing
the certificates under a Rule 415 shelf registration. We had assigned
preliminary ratings Sept. 19, 2012.

The 'A-'(sf) and 'BBB-'(sf) ratings are based on the consolidated credit 
quality of Continental's parent, United Continental Holdings Inc. 
(B/Stable/--); substantial collateral coverage by good-quality aircraft; and 
the legal and structural protections available to the pass-through 
certificates. The company will use proceeds of the offerings to finance 2012 
and 2013 deliveries of 18 Boeing B737-900ER (extended range) aircraft and 
three new Boeing B787-8s. Each aircraft's secured notes are 
cross-collateralized and cross-defaulted--a provision we believe increases the 
likelihood that Continental would affirm the notes (and thus continue to pay 
on the certificates) in bankruptcy. 

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Continental Airlines Inc.'s 2012-2 Certificates Rated Preliminary 
'A-'(sf) (Class A), Preliminary 'BBB-'(sf) (Class B), Sept. 19, 2012


RATINGS LIST
Continental Airlines Inc.
 Corporate credit rating                        B/Stable/--

New Ratings
Continental Airlines Inc.
 Equipment trust certificates
  Series 2012-1 Class A pass-thru certs         A-(sf)
  Series 2012-1 Class B pass-thru certs         BBB-(sf)


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐