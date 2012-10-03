TEXT-S&P corrects rating on Royal Bank of Canada note program

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Oct 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has corrected its rating on Royal Bank of Canada's US$2 billion short-term notes program to 'A-1+' from 'A-1'. Rating Corrected Royal Bank of Canada To From US$2 billion short-term notes program A-1+ A-1 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)