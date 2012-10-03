版本:
2012年 10月 4日 星期四 04:00 BJT

TEXT-S&P corrects rating on Royal Bank of Canada note program

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Oct 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has corrected its rating on Royal
Bank of Canada's US$2 billion short-term notes program to 'A-1+' from 'A-1'.

Rating Corrected 
Royal Bank of Canada
                                         To          From
US$2 billion short-term notes program    A-1+        A-1

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

