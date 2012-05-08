版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 9日 星期三 01:05 BJT

TEXT-S&P revises Metro AG outlook to negative

May 8 - Overview	
     -- We believe that in light of currently difficult industry conditions, a 	
trend of weakening profitability and low top-line growth will continue for 	
German retailer Metro AG in 2012. 	
     -- The company's main business divisions, consumer electronic and 	
self-service wholesale retailing, will continue to face particularly tough 	
conditions, in our view.	
     -- We are revising our outlook to negative from stable, while affirming 	
the 'BBB/A-2' corporate credit ratings on the company.	
 	
Rating Action	
On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
German retailer Metro AG to negative from stable. At the same time, we	
affirmed our long- and short-term corporate credit ratings at 'BBB/A-2'.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision reflects our view that Metro's business risk profile has 	
weakened on the basis of our expectation that a trend of lower profitability 	
will continue in 2012. We believe that cost savings from the company's 	
"Shape2012" efficiency program, which should have fully unfolded this year, 	
are likely to be depleted by intense competition and challenging macroeconomic 	
conditions in some European countries. In our view, the company will achieve 	
its goal of increasing sales and customer value at the expense of 	
profitability in 2012, a year characterized by high price investments 	
throughout the industry.	
	
We continue to view Metro's business risk profile as 'strong', given the 	
leading European market positions of its consumer electronics business, 	
MediaMarkt-Saturn (MMS), and its self-service wholesale business, Cash & Carry 	
(C&C), but take the view that these industries face particularly tough market 	
conditions. Accordingly, we believe that maintaining EBIT at the EUR2.4 billion 	
level achieved in 2011 may prove challenging, which could cause the adjusted 	
EBIT margin of 4.6% achieved in 2011 to dilute over 2012. As expected, MMS is 	
increasingly affected by price transparency that has gained momentum as more 	
consumers use smartphones to make in-store price comparisons. Furthermore, we 	
observe that lease rental charges are increasingly eating into MMS' 	
profitability. For C&C, delivery sales are increasingly important and grew to 	
EUR1.7 billion in 2011 from EUR1.1 billion in 2010 or 5.3% of total sales
compared 	
with 3.6% previously. Management plans to increase delivery sales to more than 	
10% of total sales over the medium term. As of the first quarter of 2012, 	
delivery sales already accounted for almost 7% of total sales. We believe, 	
that lower in-store sales will transform C&C's business and, that it will 	
remain challenging to service hotel, restaurant and catering customers, trade 	
customers, and other business customers with the one store concept.	
	
We therefore believe that Metro can only maintain financial metrics at the 	
lower end of what we consider adequate for the current ratings (adjusted FFO 	
to debt of 20%-25%) if it cuts capital expenditures or makes use of its other 	
sources of financial flexibility. Metro has already revised its capital 	
expenditure budget downward by 10% to EUR1.8 billion for 2012. Furthermore the 	
company might sell and lease back properties in 2012 in line with transactions 	
implemented in 2010 and 2011. Whether this will be sufficient will depend on 	
the pressure the company's European businesses face over the remainder of the 	
year. We note that management plans to maintain its dividend payout ratio of 	
50% (before special items), revised upward in 2011.  	
	
Finally, governance and financial policy considerations could weigh on the 	
ratings due to a continuing dispute with a minority shareholder of MMS and a 	
high number of senior management departures.	
	
Liquidity	
We view Metro's liquidity as "adequate". This view is supported by our 	
estimate that liquidity sources will exceed funding needs by more than 1.2x 	
over the next 12 months. In addition, we believe that the company's good 	
internal and external sources of liquidity (real estate portfolio, good access 	
to capital markets) support its liquidity position.	
	
On March 31, 2012, we assessed the company's liquidity sources at about EUR6 	
billion, including:	
     -- About EUR1.8 billion of excess cash and short-term investments,	
     -- About EUR2.5 billion of undrawn syndicated credit facilities, which 	
mature in 2015 and 2017, plus about EUR700 million undrawn bilateral facilities 	
with maturities of more than one year and	
     -- Unadjusted FFO of about EUR1.7 billion.	
	
We estimate Metro's liquidity needs in the next 12 months to be in excess of 	
EUR4.65 billion, comprising:	
     -- Short-term debt of EUR2.25 billion,	
     -- Up to EUR1.8 billion of capital expenditures (depending on the use of 	
financial leases), and	
     -- About EUR0.6 billion of dividends.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects our view that declining profitability and 	
challenging market conditions in the consumer electronics and self-service 	
wholesale industry could lead to further deterioration of Metro's business 	
risk profile and consequently dilute the company's metrics beyond the levels 	
we consider adequate for the current ratings.	
	
We could lower the ratings if Metro's financial ratios were to deteriorate, 	
resulting in FFO to debt below our target range of 20%-25% or debt to EBITDA 	
above 3.5x. We could also lower the ratings if Metro's still 'strong' business 	
risk profile were to weaken due to a continuing trend of lower profitability 	
and operational efficiency. In addition, we could take a negative rating 	
action if the dispute with the minority shareholder of MMS escalates or if 	
Metro's global diversification fails to compensate for difficult trading 	
conditions in the company's European markets.	
	
We could revise the outlook to stable if Metro succeeds in turning the 	
currently negative business trends around and establishes reasonable headroom 	
under its key financial metrics, and if governance and financial policy 	
considerations do not weigh on the ratings. Sizable asset disposals (such as 	
Galeria Kaufhof) could also result in revision of the outlook to stable, 	
provided that they contribute to a sustainable improvement of Metro's 	
financial risk profile.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal.	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Metro AG	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB/Negative/A-2   BBB/Stable/A-2	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                BBB	
 Commercial Paper                       A-2                A-2	
	
Metro Euro-Finance B.V.	
 Commercial Paper*                      A-2                A-2	
	
Metro Finance B.V.	
 Senior Unsecured*                      BBB                BBB	
	
Metro International Finance B.V.	
 Senior Unsecured*                      BBB                BBB	
	
*Guaranteed by Metro AG	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐