公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 9日 星期三 01:21 BJT

RoyalBankofCanadaNew York/BRIEF (URGENT)

May 8 Royal Bank of Canada (New York): * Moodys assigns prime-1 short-term bank deposit rating to Royal Bank of

Canada New York)

