2012年 5月 9日

TEXT-S&P rates Inmet Mining 'B+', outlook is stable

Overview	
     -- We are assigning our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating and stable 	
outlook to Toronto-based base metals producer Inmet Mining Corp.	
     -- We are also assigning our 'B+' issue-level rating and '3' recovery 	
rating to Inmet's US$1 billion senior unsecured notes. Proceeds from the 	
unsecured notes issuance will be used to fund development of the company's 	
Cobre Panama copper-gold-silver project. 	
     -- Inmet operates three mines in Finland, Spain, and Turkey and holds a 	
majority interest in the Cobre Panama project.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that contemporary base metals 	
prices should support the company's credit measures, which are strong for the 	
rating, with funds from operations generation reinforcing Inmet's liquidity 	
position in a period of extraordinarily large growth capital expenditures.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' long-term 	
corporate credit rating and stable outlook to Toronto-based base metals miner 	
Inmet Mining Corp.	
	
At the same time, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'B+' issue-level rating and 	
'3' recovery rating to Inmet's proposed US$1 billion senior unsecured notes. A 	
'3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery 	
in a default scenario. We understand that proceeds from the unsecured notes 	
issuance will be used to fund the development of the company's Cobre Panama 	
copper-gold-silver project in Panama.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Inmet reflect Standard & Poor's view of the project execution 	
risks associated with its 80%-owned Cobre Panama copper project, the company's 	
reliance on volatile metals prices to support its capital funding obligations, 	
and short reserve lives. These risks are counterbalanced by the company's 	
attractive second-quartile cash cost position, geographically diversified 	
operations, and strong operating margins.	
	
Inmet operates three mines in Finland, Spain, and Turkey and holds a majority 	
interest in the advanced development stage Cobre Panama copper-gold-silver 	
project.	
	
We consider Inmet's business risk profile to be weak due to the company's 	
reliance on volatile and generally correlated base metals prices, short 	
reserve lives among its producing assets, and fairly limited operating 	
diversity. This is counterbalanced by its attractive second-quartile cost 	
position and an earnings base, which are fairly evenly dispersed across the 	
company's producing mines. Although Inmet's current reserve life is about 	
average for the rated peer group, the company has two mines, Finland-based 	
Phyasalmi and Turkey-based Cayeli, which are expected to be fully mined within 	
a decade.	
	
Although we view Inmet's mine diversity as limited, and consistent with that 	
of 'B' rating category peers, we believe that the fairly even distribution of 	
cash flows among its three producing mines and their steady production 	
profiles through stressed price scenarios provide better earnings visibility 	
for Inmet than that of its peers. Moreover, diversity is augmented by a 	
producing asset base that's situated in stable mining jurisdictions.	
	
In our opinion, Inmet's second-quartile position supports its business risk 	
profile, ensuring fairly consistent metals production in periods of materially 	
lower metals prices, as demonstrated in 2008-2009. While the company's cost 	
profile relies on zinc and pyrite byproduct credits to lower cash costs, we 	
believe that consistent ore grades should support cash cost stability in the 	
medium term, in contrast with some peers that are exposed to declining grades 	
at their older assets. Moreover, we expect that Inmet's higher cash costs in 	
2011 were temporary given our expectation that higher tonnage throughput at 	
the company's Spain-based Cobre Las Cruces mine this year should lower its 	
overall cash costs.	
	
We view the Cobre Panama project as a potential catalyst for enhancing Inmet's 	
business risk profile given the project's large production base, 	
second-quartile life-of-mine cash costs, and a multidecade reserve life. That 	
said, the project remains several years away from producing, with substantial 	
capital spending requirements before commercial operations begin. Moreover, 	
Panama is a fairly new mining jurisdiction with an untested regulatory regime.	
	
Our base case operating performance expectations for Inmet incorporate our 	
economists most recent forecasts on global growth, which assume 5%-7% growth 	
in Asia and South America, about 2% growth in North America, and essentially 	
zero growth in the Eurozone. Our economic forecasts underpin the metals prices 	
used in our base case scenario, which are somewhat higher than the price 	
assumptions we published in January 2012, including a copper price of US$3.50 	
per pound, a zinc price of 95 U.S. cents per pound, and a gold price of 	
US$1,450 per ounce. In our base case scenario, we expect Inmet's profitability 	
to improve this year as the production ramp-up at Cobre Las Cruces drives the 	
company's consolidated production higher and cash costs lower. As a result, we 	
expect Inmet's adjusted margin to surpass 50%, with total 2012 EBITDA 	
generation increasing to more than C$550 million.	
	
We view Inmet's financial risk profile as aggressive based on its large pro 	
forma debt burden that overlaps a multiyear period of considerably negative 	
free operating cash flow generation. This is somewhat offset by pro forma 	
credit measures that are strong for the 'B+' rating and potentially large 	
funds from operations (FFO) generation at current metals prices. Given the 	
capital expenditures at Cobre Panama, which are about twice Inmet's current 	
market capitalization, we believe that the company's financial risk profile 	
will be much more susceptible to tighter financial flexibility because of 	
capital cost inflation rather than potential credit measure deterioration.	
	
Incorporating our base-case scenario assumptions, we expect adjusted debt to 	
EBITDA to average about 3x and adjusted FFO to debt to average about 25% 	
through next year. That said, Inmet's credit measures will be markedly more 	
sensitive to changes in metals prices during the construction of Cobre Panama, 	
such that we estimate that a 20% decline in metals prices could pressure the 	
rating, as has happened with other 'B' category peers.	
	
Liquidity	
We view Inmet's liquidity as adequate in the next 12 months, based on the 	
following factors:	
     -- We expect that sources of liquidity will be greater than 1.2x of uses 	
in the next 12 months.	
     -- We expect sources would be greater than uses even if forecast EBITDA 	
declines by 15%.	
     -- Inmet is forecast to be significantly free cash flow negative in the 	
next several years given the expectation of substantial growth-oriented 	
capital spending at Cobre Panama. 	
     -- The company has light and manageable debt maturities.	
     -- We don't expect common stock dividends to meaningfully increase from 	
the 20 Canadian cents per share level that has been paid to shareholders since 	
2005.	
	
While the company does not maintain a revolving credit facility, Standard & 	
Poor's expects that Inmet will explore several avenues of financing to support 	
its funding requirements at Cobre Panama. The first source of funding would be 	
its existing cash balances that, as of Dec. 31, 2011, include C$1.1 billion in 	
cash on hand. Moreover, the company has approximately C$623.4 million in 	
highly liquid, held-to-maturity investments that we assume could be liquidated 	
quickly to support its capital spending plans. Finally, additional funding 	
sources, according to Inmet, could include a proposed US$1 billion precious 	
metals life-of-mine stream sale. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery rating analysis, see the recovery report on Inmet to 	
be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this 	
report.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our view that contemporary base metals prices 	
should support Inmet's credit measures, which are strong for the rating, with 	
FFO generation reinforcing its liquidity in a period of extraordinarily large 	
growth capital expenditures. We expect that a copper price of US$3.50 per 	
pound would result in an average leverage ratio of 3x and an average FFO to 	
debt of 25% in the next few years.	
	
We could lower the rating if large capital spending increases alter the cost 	
profile of Cobre Panama while at the same time its producing mines encounter 	
unexpected operational disruptions, higher costs, or weaker metals prices. In 	
such a scenario, Inmet's financial flexibility would begin to tighten as 	
leverage approaches 4.5x in conjunction with thinner FFO levels causing major 	
delays to Cobre Panama's existing construction timeline.	
	
A positive rating action is unlikely during the initial stages of Cobre 	
Panama's construction program.	
	
Ratings List	
Inmet Mining Corp.	
	
Ratings Assigned	
Corporate credit rating       B+/Stable/--	
Senior unsecured notes        B+	
 Recovery rating              3	
	
	
