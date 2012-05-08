TEXT-S&P cuts Avon rating to 'BBB-'

Overview -- Global cosmetics company Avon Products Inc.'s operating results were weaker than anticipated and credit metrics have further deteriorated in the latest quarter. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on Avon to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' and our short-term rating to 'A-3' from 'A-2'. -- The ratings, including the 'BBB-' corporate credit rating and 'A-3' short-term rating, remain on CreditWatch with negative implications due to Coty Inc.'s unsolicited offer to purchase the company. Rating Action On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Avon Products Inc. to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. At the same time, we lowered our ratings on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' and lowered the short-term rating to 'A-3' from 'A-2'. The ratings on Avon Products Inc., including the 'BBB-' corporate credit rating and 'A-3' short-term rating, remain on CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on April 2, 2012. Rationale Today's rating action reflects the company's continued weak operating results, with the March quarter results weaker than expected and margins considerably declining, and further deterioration of credit measures. Adjusted leverage increased to 3.1x at March 31, 2012, compared with 2.5x in the prior year. We expect the company's margins will continue to be pressured during the year from higher commodity costs, increased investment in Avon's "representative value proposition" (RVP) broad-based recruitment and reward platform, and other expenses (such as for the ongoing investigation under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA)). The company's operational disruptions in Brazil continue, and the soft global economy continues to impact Avon. The company has appointed new management; however, they have not yet announced their long-term strategy. Although the company has resolved the issues related to the Enterprise Resource Planning systems implementation in key-market Brazil, sales and profitability remain pressured. We believe a material operating turnaround over the next year will be difficult. Our assumptions for Avon over the next year include the following: -- Flat revenue growth, as we expect softness will continue in some of its key markets. -- Margin pressure persists from higher commodity costs, labor costs, and operating expenses related to continued investment spending. -- Flat capital expenditures of about $275 million. -- Dividends of about $400 million. Under these base-case assumptions, we expect the company's credit metrics will remain near current levels, which includes adjusted leverage in the low-3x area in fiscal 2012. We forecast free operating cash flow to be $350 million to $450 million over the next year. We believe the company will show some improvement in 2013 and 2014, based on an operating turnaround, particularly in Brazil. The CreditWatch placement remains because of Coty Inc.'s unsolicited nonbinding indication of interest to acquire Avon for $23.25 per share, in a transaction that could be valued at about $10 billion. We will resolve the CreditWatch as more information regarding the potential transaction becomes available. We will then assess the company's financial policy and the impact of any potential transaction on the company's financial and business profiles. We could consider a lower rating if adjusted leverage increases to above 3.5x. Leverage could rise to this level if debt increased 12%, to $4.6 billion. Our ratings on U.S.-based cosmetics company Avon Products, as a stand-alone company, incorporates our view that the company's business risk profile continues to be "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile "intermediate." Avon has sustained its good market share in the direct sales channel. It has also sustained a broad international presence, with more than 75% of the company's revenue generated outside North America. Additionally, the Avon brand continues to exhibit brand strength. However, we believe there are risks of direct sales distribution and near-term operating difficulties, especially in its Brazil, Russia, and North American businesses. Avon's intermediate financial risk profile is supported by its continuing strong liquidity. Credit measures are slightly weak compared with the indicative financial ratios for the "intermediate" descriptor. This includes adjusted leverage from 2x to 3x. Credit metrics have weakened as a result of declining profitability and higher debt levels. The ratio of total debt to EBITDA for March 31, 2012, increased to about 3.1x. This compares with 2.7x leverage in 2011 year-end and historical levels of 1.7x, with the leverage increase primarily attributable to the debt-funded acquisition of Silpada Designs Inc. in July 2010. We believe credit measures could strengthen in 2014 based on improving operations in Brazil. Avon's operating performance has declined significantly since 2009, despite various restructuring programs that generated significant annual cost savings. The company's EBITDA margin has been declining and is below its peers', contracting about 210 basis points from the prior year, to about 11.6% at March 31, 2012, and about 400 basis points since 2008. Avon continues to have large scale and geographic diversity, which can generally compensate for regional weaknesses. Its diverse operating base also helps offset the impact of foreign currency fluctuations in regional markets. Developing markets remain a significant portion of the company's sales, and we expect them to continue to be an important component of Avon's long-term growth strategy. Liquidity Avon has "strong" liquidity, with sources of cash that are likely to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. We expect the company's substantial cash balances, cash flow generation, and access to capital markets to be more than adequate to support its operating needs and debt maturities over the next couple years. The next debt maturity is in 2013. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations: -- We expect coverage of uses of cash to exceed 1.5x in the next year and 1.0x in the next 24 months. -- Cash sources include existing cash balances of $1.2 billion (of which a significant portion is held overseas) and a $1 billion commercial paper program backed by a $1 billion revolving credit facility that is due in 2013. At March 31, 2012, there was nothing outstanding on the revolving credit facility and $754 million outstanding under the commercial paper program. -- We expect cash uses to include some investment in working capital, about $275 million in capital spending, and about $400 million in dividends. -- We expect net sources of cash would be positive even with a 30% drop in EBITDA. -- The company has a minimum interest coverage covenant, on which we expect the company will maintain sufficient cushion. CreditWatch We will resolve the CreditWatch as more information regarding the potential buyout develops. We will then assess the company's financial policy and the impact of any potential transaction on the company's financial and business profiles. We would contemplate lowering the rating if the company is not able to improve its operating results, or if the bribery and FD regulation investigations lead to additional costs and result in further deterioration of credit metrics, such that leverage is sustained above 3.5x. Leverage could rise to this level if debt increased 12% to $4.6 billion, or if EBITDA fell 10% (assuming debt levels remain unchanged). If we lower the long-term rating to speculative grade, the short-term rating would be lowered to 'B'. Ratings List Downgraded; Ratings Remain On CreditWatch To From Avon Products Inc. Corporate credit rating BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 BBB/Watch Neg/A-2 Senior unsecured BBB-/Watch Neg BBB/Watch Neg Avon Capital Corp. Commercial paper A-3/Watch Neg A-2/Watch Neg Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.