TEXT-S&P cuts Alpha Natural Resources to 'BB-'

Overview	
     -- U.S.-based coal producer Alpha Natural Resources Inc. is
lowering its 2012 production guidance amid a sharp cyclical drop in domestic
demand for coal, which will likely lead to lower EBITDA in 2012 than we had
expected.	
     -- We expect this weaker financial performance to continue into 2013.	
     -- We are lowering our ratings on Alpha, including the corporate credit 	
rating, to 'BB-' from 'BB'.	
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that Alpha's position as 	
the largest U.S. metallurgical (met) coal producer will enable it to maintain 	
credit metrics consistent with the lower rating during the next several 	
quarters. In addition, we expect Alpha's strong liquidity position to enable 	
the company to benefit from an eventual recovery in coal demand.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings Alpha 	
Natural Resources Inc. We lowered the corporate credit rating to 'BB-' from 	
'BB'. The outlook is stable. We also lowered our rating on Alpha's $1.5 	
billion senior notes due 2019 and 2021 to 'BB-' from 'BB', while maintaining 	
the recovery rating at '3', which indicates our expectation for meaningful 	
(50%-70%) recovery in the event of default. In addition, we lowered our rating 	
on Alpha's 2.375% convertible notes due 2015 to 'B' from 'B+' while 	
maintaining the recovery rating at '6', indicating our expectations for 	
negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of default.	
	
At the same time, we affirmed the 'BB-' issue-level rating on subsidiary 	
Massey Energy Co.'s 3.25% convertible senior notes due 2015, and revised the 	
recovery rating to '4' from '3', indicating our expectations for average 	
(30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We removed the Massey 	
issue-level ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed them with positive 	
implications on June 6, 2011, pending the determination of the ultimate 	
capital structure after the expiration of the exercise period of Massey's 	
3.25% convertible notes.	
	
Rationale	
The downgrade reflects our expectation that 2012 EBITDA will decline to about 	
$1 billion, contrasted with our previous expectations of about $1.3 billion, 	
because of a sharp cyclical downturn in domestic coal demand. A mild winter 	
and natural gas substitution has hurt the domestic thermal coal market. Demand 	
for metallurgical coal has softened a bit because of increased global supply 	
and a geographically mixed demand picture. As a result, Alpha reduced its 2012 	
production guidance by 6%-10%. These factors also contribute to our lower 	
EBITDA expectations. As a result, we expect a ratio of debt to EBITDA of about 	
5x, a level we consider weak for its "significant" financial risk profile.	
	
Our baseline scenario assumes that Alpha's 2012 production declines from our 	
expectations of about 118 million tons to below 110 million tons. 	
Consequently, our expectations for cash costs increases to about $50 per ton 	
from our previous assumptions of about $47 per ton, resulting in EBITDA of 	
about $1 billion. We now estimate debt to EBITDA of about 5x and funds from 	
operations (FFO) to debt of about 17%, levels more commensurate with the 'BB-' 	
rating.	
	
We expect 2013 production to increase to above 115 million tons despite the 	
challenges facing the domestic steam coal market. However, we believe met coal 	
prices will improve as the global economy improves, benefitting from strong 	
global demand and limited supply. Given these assumptions, we expect Alpha's 	
leverage to improve in 2013 but still remain above 4.5x, a level we believe is 	
in line with the 'BB-' rating.	
	
Our corporate credit rating on Alpha reflects the combination of what we 	
consider to be the company's "fair" business risk and its "significant" 	
financial risk. A substantial portion of the company's earnings and cash flow 	
will come from operations in Central Appalachia (CAPP), which is facing 	
significant regulatory and environmental scrutiny, depleting coal seams, and 	
rising costs. About 20% of total production is composed of met coal from CAPP, 	
demand for which is highly cyclical and whose price has historically been very 	
volatile because of its ties to steel production. The ratings also reflect the 	
permitting, safety, and operational challenges inherent in coal mining, and 	
high debt levels. Still, Alpha has experience in successfully operating in 	
CAPP, a diverse product mix, a significant reserve base, and strong liquidity. 	
	
Although we expect 2012 debt ratios to be weak, we hold the view that the 	
current downturn in the coal sector is primarily cyclical rather than secular 	
and we expect that ratios will return to levels more consistent with our 	
"significant" financial risk assessment over the intermediate term. It is our 	
opinion that Alpha's large and diverse coal reserves, its position as a 	
leading provider of met coal, and its strong export position will enable the 	
company to benefit from an eventual recovery in coal demand.	
	
Alpha is America's third-largest coal producer as measured by production, is 	
the nation's largest supplier of metallurgical coal used in steel-making, and 	
is a major supplier of thermal coal to electric utilities and manufacturing 	
industries.	
	
Liquidity	
In our view, Alpha has "strong" liquidity, based on the following observations 	
and assumptions:	
	
     -- Liquidity sources (including cash and internally generated cash flow) 	
will exceed uses by over 1.5x over the next 12-18 months;	
     -- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to 	
decline by up to 30%; and	
     -- Alpha's compliance with financial maintenance covenants likely would 	
survive an up to 30% drop in EBITDA without the company breaching covenant 	
test measures.	
	
As of March 31, 2012, Alpha has available liquidity of about $1.8 billion, 	
including cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of about $700 	
million and about $1.1 billion in availability under its secured credit 	
facilities. 	
	
We expect the company to generate free operating cash flow in excess of $300 	
million in 2012 as lower production results in working capital being a source 	
of cash, in addition to a full year of the Massey operations. We expect 	
capital spending of about $550 million in 2012, comprising both maintenance- 	
and growth-related spending, lower than previous expectations of $650 million. 	
However, these figures do not include 2012 payments of about $65 million 	
associated with its awarded Powder River Basin reserves to the Bureau of Land 	
Management. We also expect cash outflows of about $100 million in 2012, 	
related to the $210 million settlement to resolve the criminal investigation, 	
regulatory civil proceedings, as well as other health, safety, and related 	
issues at Massey.	
	
Alpha does not pay a dividend; we expect excess cash will be used to fund 	
growth opportunities, both internally and externally. The company maintains a 	
share repurchase program, which allows it to repurchase up to $600 million of 	
its outstanding common stock. Alpha repurchased about $200 million of its 	
shares in 2011--roughly $100 million of which from this particular program. We 	
do not expect Alpha to repurchase any shares under the program in the coming 	
months.	
	
Alpha has about $112 million of amortization payments over the next two years, 	
with its $287.5 million of convertible notes due in 2015. The company also 	
expects to make pension plan contributions in 2012 in the $35 million area to 	
achieve at least a 90% funded status with respect to defined benefit 	
retirement plans.	
	
The $1 billion senior secured revolving credit facility due 2016 is subject to 	
a minimum interest coverage ratio requirement of 2.5x and a total leverage 	
ratio of 3.75x. We expect Alpha will maintain at least a 30% cushion in its 	
compliance with these covenants over the next few quarters given our 	
assumptions.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Alpha, to be 	
published following this report on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our view that Alpha's credit metrics will remain 	
consistent with our expectations for the 'BB-' rating. As a leading provider 	
of met coal, Alpha's strong export and liquidity position will enable the 	
company to benefit from an eventual recovery in coal demand. As a result, we 	
expect 2012 credit measures to be consistent with the rating, with debt to 	
EBITDA of about 5x and FFO to total debt of between 15% and 20%.	
	
We could take a negative rating action if coal demand deteriorates further, if 	
a disruption were to occur at one of its key coal operations, or if costs 	
escalate meaningfully, resulting in further production curtailments and weaker 	
credit measures. Specifically, we would consider a negative rating action if 	
debt to EBITDA rose to more than 5x and FFO to total debt fell below 15%, and 	
if these measures were likely to be maintained for an extended period.	
	
Though an upgrade seems unlikely in the near term given the current operating 	
environment, one could occur over time if domestic coal demand improves and 	
exports increase such that leverage returned to the company's historical norms 	
of below 4x and FFO to debt above 20%.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining 	
Industry, June 23, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
                           To               From	
Alpha Natural Resources Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating   BB-/Stable/--    BB/Negative/--	
 Senior unsecured 	
  6.25% notes due 2021     BB-              BB	
   Recovery rating         3                3	
  6.0% notes due 2019      BB-              BB	
   Recovery rating         3                3	
  2.375% convertible 	
  notes due 2015           B                B+	
   Recovery rating         6                6	
	
Massey Energy Co.	
 Senior unsecured	
  3.25% convertible 	
  notes due 2015           BB-              BB-/Watch Pos	
   Recovery rating         4                3	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

