TEXT-S&P cuts Alpha Natural Resources to 'BB-'

Overview -- U.S.-based coal producer Alpha Natural Resources Inc. is lowering its 2012 production guidance amid a sharp cyclical drop in domestic demand for coal, which will likely lead to lower EBITDA in 2012 than we had expected. -- We expect this weaker financial performance to continue into 2013. -- We are lowering our ratings on Alpha, including the corporate credit rating, to 'BB-' from 'BB'. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that Alpha's position as the largest U.S. metallurgical (met) coal producer will enable it to maintain credit metrics consistent with the lower rating during the next several quarters. In addition, we expect Alpha's strong liquidity position to enable the company to benefit from an eventual recovery in coal demand. Rating Action On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings Alpha Natural Resources Inc. We lowered the corporate credit rating to 'BB-' from 'BB'. The outlook is stable. We also lowered our rating on Alpha's $1.5 billion senior notes due 2019 and 2021 to 'BB-' from 'BB', while maintaining the recovery rating at '3', which indicates our expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of default. In addition, we lowered our rating on Alpha's 2.375% convertible notes due 2015 to 'B' from 'B+' while maintaining the recovery rating at '6', indicating our expectations for negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of default. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BB-' issue-level rating on subsidiary Massey Energy Co.'s 3.25% convertible senior notes due 2015, and revised the recovery rating to '4' from '3', indicating our expectations for average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We removed the Massey issue-level ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed them with positive implications on June 6, 2011, pending the determination of the ultimate capital structure after the expiration of the exercise period of Massey's 3.25% convertible notes. Rationale The downgrade reflects our expectation that 2012 EBITDA will decline to about $1 billion, contrasted with our previous expectations of about $1.3 billion, because of a sharp cyclical downturn in domestic coal demand. A mild winter and natural gas substitution has hurt the domestic thermal coal market. Demand for metallurgical coal has softened a bit because of increased global supply and a geographically mixed demand picture. As a result, Alpha reduced its 2012 production guidance by 6%-10%. These factors also contribute to our lower EBITDA expectations. As a result, we expect a ratio of debt to EBITDA of about 5x, a level we consider weak for its "significant" financial risk profile. Our baseline scenario assumes that Alpha's 2012 production declines from our expectations of about 118 million tons to below 110 million tons. Consequently, our expectations for cash costs increases to about $50 per ton from our previous assumptions of about $47 per ton, resulting in EBITDA of about $1 billion. We now estimate debt to EBITDA of about 5x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of about 17%, levels more commensurate with the 'BB-' rating. We expect 2013 production to increase to above 115 million tons despite the challenges facing the domestic steam coal market. However, we believe met coal prices will improve as the global economy improves, benefitting from strong global demand and limited supply. Given these assumptions, we expect Alpha's leverage to improve in 2013 but still remain above 4.5x, a level we believe is in line with the 'BB-' rating. Our corporate credit rating on Alpha reflects the combination of what we consider to be the company's "fair" business risk and its "significant" financial risk. A substantial portion of the company's earnings and cash flow will come from operations in Central Appalachia (CAPP), which is facing significant regulatory and environmental scrutiny, depleting coal seams, and rising costs. About 20% of total production is composed of met coal from CAPP, demand for which is highly cyclical and whose price has historically been very volatile because of its ties to steel production. The ratings also reflect the permitting, safety, and operational challenges inherent in coal mining, and high debt levels. Still, Alpha has experience in successfully operating in CAPP, a diverse product mix, a significant reserve base, and strong liquidity. Although we expect 2012 debt ratios to be weak, we hold the view that the current downturn in the coal sector is primarily cyclical rather than secular and we expect that ratios will return to levels more consistent with our "significant" financial risk assessment over the intermediate term. It is our opinion that Alpha's large and diverse coal reserves, its position as a leading provider of met coal, and its strong export position will enable the company to benefit from an eventual recovery in coal demand. Alpha is America's third-largest coal producer as measured by production, is the nation's largest supplier of metallurgical coal used in steel-making, and is a major supplier of thermal coal to electric utilities and manufacturing industries. Liquidity In our view, Alpha has "strong" liquidity, based on the following observations and assumptions: -- Liquidity sources (including cash and internally generated cash flow) will exceed uses by over 1.5x over the next 12-18 months; -- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by up to 30%; and -- Alpha's compliance with financial maintenance covenants likely would survive an up to 30% drop in EBITDA without the company breaching covenant test measures. As of March 31, 2012, Alpha has available liquidity of about $1.8 billion, including cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of about $700 million and about $1.1 billion in availability under its secured credit facilities. We expect the company to generate free operating cash flow in excess of $300 million in 2012 as lower production results in working capital being a source of cash, in addition to a full year of the Massey operations. We expect capital spending of about $550 million in 2012, comprising both maintenance- and growth-related spending, lower than previous expectations of $650 million. However, these figures do not include 2012 payments of about $65 million associated with its awarded Powder River Basin reserves to the Bureau of Land Management. We also expect cash outflows of about $100 million in 2012, related to the $210 million settlement to resolve the criminal investigation, regulatory civil proceedings, as well as other health, safety, and related issues at Massey. Alpha does not pay a dividend; we expect excess cash will be used to fund growth opportunities, both internally and externally. The company maintains a share repurchase program, which allows it to repurchase up to $600 million of its outstanding common stock. Alpha repurchased about $200 million of its shares in 2011--roughly $100 million of which from this particular program. We do not expect Alpha to repurchase any shares under the program in the coming months. Alpha has about $112 million of amortization payments over the next two years, with its $287.5 million of convertible notes due in 2015. The company also expects to make pension plan contributions in 2012 in the $35 million area to achieve at least a 90% funded status with respect to defined benefit retirement plans. The $1 billion senior secured revolving credit facility due 2016 is subject to a minimum interest coverage ratio requirement of 2.5x and a total leverage ratio of 3.75x. We expect Alpha will maintain at least a 30% cushion in its compliance with these covenants over the next few quarters given our assumptions. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Alpha, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that Alpha's credit metrics will remain consistent with our expectations for the 'BB-' rating. As a leading provider of met coal, Alpha's strong export and liquidity position will enable the company to benefit from an eventual recovery in coal demand. As a result, we expect 2012 credit measures to be consistent with the rating, with debt to EBITDA of about 5x and FFO to total debt of between 15% and 20%. We could take a negative rating action if coal demand deteriorates further, if a disruption were to occur at one of its key coal operations, or if costs escalate meaningfully, resulting in further production curtailments and weaker credit measures. Specifically, we would consider a negative rating action if debt to EBITDA rose to more than 5x and FFO to total debt fell below 15%, and if these measures were likely to be maintained for an extended period. Though an upgrade seems unlikely in the near term given the current operating environment, one could occur over time if domestic coal demand improves and exports increase such that leverage returned to the company's historical norms of below 4x and FFO to debt above 20%. Related Criteria And Research Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining Industry, June 23, 2009 Ratings List Downgraded; Recovery Ratings Unchanged To From Alpha Natural Resources Inc. Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/-- BB/Negative/-- Senior unsecured 6.25% notes due 2021 BB- BB Recovery rating 3 3 6.0% notes due 2019 BB- BB Recovery rating 3 3 2.375% convertible notes due 2015 B B+ Recovery rating 6 6 Massey Energy Co. Senior unsecured 3.25% convertible notes due 2015 BB- BB-/Watch Pos Recovery rating 4 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. 