2012年 5月 9日

TEXT-S&P revises RAAM Global Energy outlook to negative

Overview	
     -- Standard & Poor's recently lowered its natural gas pricing assumptions 	
for 2012, 2013, and 2014.	
     -- Based on these updated price assumptions, we expect cash flows and 	
liquidity will weaken in 2012 and 2013 for U.S.-based RAAM Global Energy. 	
     -- As a result, we are revising our outlook on the company to negative 	
from stable.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects the company's "less-than-adequate" 	
liquidity and the potential for it to weaken further.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on RAAM 	
Global Energy Co. to negative from stable and affirmed the 'B-' corporate 	
credit rating.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision on RAAM reflects our expectation that the company's 	
liquidity will weaken as a result of depressed natural gas prices (under our 	
revised price assumptions) and its aggressive capital spending program of $177 	
million in 2012 to develop its onshore oil properties. We expect the company 	
to face funding issues in 2013 if weak natural gas prices persist. 	
	
Standard & Poor's ratings on Lexington, Ky.-based exploration and production 	
(E&P) company RAAM Global Energy Co. (RAAM) reflect its limited and small 	
reserve base, low production, very short reserve life, meaningful exposure to 	
weak natural gas prices, and less than adequate liquidity (based on our 	
criteria), owing to the company's expected high level of capital expenditures. 	
In addition, the ratings incorporate the company's position as an E&P company 	
operating primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, in a highly cyclical, 	
capital-intensive, and intensely competitive industry. The ratings also 	
reflect the company's relatively low leverage and satisfactory credit metrics. 	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, RAAM had about $230 million of debt, including our 	
standard adjustments for operating leases and asset retirement obligations.	
	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had a relatively small proven reserve base of 	
141 billion cubic feet equivalent (bcfe) (although reserves did grow by 25% 	
from 2010), and production was about 66 million cubic feet equivalent per day 	
(mmcfe/d) for the year ended Dec. 30, 2011. Natural gas accounted for about 	
45% and 73% of the company's reserves and production, respectively. 	
	
We expect the company's production mix to remain relatively unchanged in 2012, 	
with about 70% production from natural gas. Net production in 2011 increased 	
6% from the prior year due to successful drilling and completion of onshore 	
wells in Texas and offshore wells in Louisiana. Almost 73% of the production 	
is from the company's offshore assets: Breton Sound 53 field, and fields on 	
the outer continental shelf (in federal waters). The remaining production is 	
from onshore conventional plays on the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. For 	
2012, the company plans to increase its production through its onshore assets 	
and the Breton Sound field. The company's projected capital expenditure budget 	
for 2012 is about $177 million, a 22% decrease from 2011, the majority of 	
which has been allocated to onshore oil and natural gas liquids plays.  	
	
The company's reserve life is relatively low, at six years, with its proved 	
developed reserve life at a very short 3.7 years. The short reserve life is 	
somewhat typical of companies operating in the Gulf of Mexico, given the steep 	
decline curves. The cost structure of the company is relatively high, with the 	
company's production costs (lease operating expenses and general and 	
administrative) averaging about $2.67 per mcfe for the year ended Dec. 31, 	
2011, and unlevered costs (production costs plus depreciation and 	
amortization) at about $3.91 per mcfe for the same period. These costs have 	
fallen somewhat from December 2010 figures as a result of higher production 	
levels.	
	
We believe the company has had some success in the Gulf of Mexico (Breton 	
Sound 53 field) and onshore Texas (Jasper County), and we believe the company 	
should be successful at increasing its reserves and replacing production. 	
All-in reserve replacement for 2011 improved to 217% from 62% in 2010, as the 	
company increased reserves from new wells starting to be developed in 2011. 	
The poor reserve replacement during 2010 was primarily a function of the 	
company's concentration in the Gulf of Mexico and the significant slowdown in 	
drilling during 2010 as a result of the Macondo oil spill. 	
	
RAAM has historically benefitted from its strong hedge book. In February 2012, 	
the company monetized the majority of its natural gas hedges for $23 million 	
and replaced the gas hedges with gas derivative swaps in the same volume, but 	
at the current market prices. As of March 31, 2012, the company had hedges in 	
place for approximately 76% of its projected oil and natural gas for 2012, 55% 	
of its projected oil and natural gas sales for 2013, and 43% of projected oil 	
and natural gas sales for 2014. 	
	
Under Standard & Poor's price assumptions of $2.00/mmBtu Henry Hub natural gas 	
and $85/bbl West Texas Intermediate crude oil, and our assumption of flat 	
production levels in 2012, we expect the company's EBITDA for 2012 to 	
approximate $90 million, which is insufficient to cover capital spending of 	
$177 million and interest of $26 million. We expect negative free operating 	
cash flow in the range of $100 million to 120 million, resulting in an 	
increase in debt (as measured by debt to EBITDAX [EBITDA before exploration 	
expenses]) to about 3.3x for 2012. On Dec. 31, 2011, debt to EBITDAX was 1.7x, 	
compared with 1.2x in the prior year. Debt levels were higher at the end of 	
2011 because the company issued additional debt during the year to partly fund 	
higher capital expenditures.	
 	
Liquidity	
Our current assessment of the company's liquidity is less than adequate. 	
Relevant aspects of RAAM's liquidity, in our view, are as follows:	
     -- Cash sources include existing cash balances of $52.7 million as of 	
Dec. 31, 2011, internally generated funds from operations of $62 million, $23 	
million from the monetization of hedges, and full availability under the 	
company's $62.5 million revolving credit facility. 	
     -- We expect cash uses to comprise primarily capital expenditures of 	
about $177 million for 2012 and dividends of about $6 million. Although RAAM 	
could reduce capital expenditures to shore up liquidity, we believe that would 	
be difficult, because the majority of its budget has been allocated to onshore 	
oil and NGL projects. Therefore, any reduction in capital spending would limit 	
the company's projected oil production growth. 	
     -- We estimate sources of liquidity will cover uses by only 1 to 1.1x in 	
2012 and less than 1x for 2013.	
     -- The revolving facility has a minimum current ratio covenant of 1x, and 	
a minimum interest coverage ratio covenant of 2.5x. The company was in 	
compliance with covenants for the period ended Dec. 31, 2011, and we expect 	
the company to be in compliance for 2012.	
 	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 	
RAAM Global Energy Co., published on RatingsDirect on June 27, 2011. 	
 	
Outlook	
The outlook is negative, reflecting our expectation that lower natural gas 	
prices will weaken the company's cash flow and liquidity. We could lower the 	
rating if liquidity drops below $50 million. We could revise the outlook to 	
stable if the company is able to strengthen its liquidity position and improve 	
its cash flows, although we deem it unlikely the company would reduce its 	
capital spending due to its desire to grow onshore oil and liquids volumes.  	
 	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
RAAM Global Energy Co.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Negative/--     B-/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Unchanged	
	
RAAM Global Energy Co.	
 Senior Secured	
  Local Currency                        B                  	
  Recovery Rating                       2

