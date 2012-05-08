版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 9日 星期三 04:01 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's rates DISH Network Corp new notes

May 8 Moody's rates DISH Network's new senior unsecured notes Ba2

